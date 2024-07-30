Shocking report shows window is wide open for Phillies blockbuster trade
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies added to their bullpen in a big way just a few days ago, trading for former Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez. At that point, Dombrowski suggested the Phillies were likely done making any major trades this deadline.
Philadelphia then dealt for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays, a move which should provide them with even more outfield flexibility. A trade between two World Series contenders is rare this time of year, but Baltimore and Philly were able to help each other out, with the Phillies sending Seranthony Dominguez back in return.
However, neither Estevez nor Hays are the caliber of player Phillies fans expected Dombrowski to trade for prior to the deadline. Rather, the likes of Garrett Crochet or Luis Robert Jr. fit the bill, with the latter filling a major void in the outfield if acquired.
Could the Phillies still trade for Luis Robert Jr.?
Robert Jr. is a former Silver Slugger and AL All-Star, though he has struggled to stay healthy. Thanks to a late start in 2024, it seems unlikely that Robert Jr. will be traded at this season's deadline. An offseason deal is far more likely, and amenable for the White Sox since Robert Jr. is signed through 2027 (with two club options). Bob Nightengale's latest report casts doubt on a Robert Jr. trade, but may come with a silver lining for a team like the Phillies.
Robert Jr. is slashing just .221/.290/.451 on the season with a .741 OPS. There's a reason he has drawn little interest, with the Phillies reportedly (at one point) being one of those teams. The only real chance the Phillies have to acquire a player of Robert Jr.'s stature is if there's little competition -- in this case true -- and if his value comes down considerably. Thus far, the White Sox have yet to oblige.
Chicago's best bet is holding onto Robert Jr. and hoping he turns his season around in the second half, thus increasing his trade value. Dealing him now for less would be a mark on Chris Getz's already-sketchy resume. Dombrowski is lurking in case he makes another mistake.