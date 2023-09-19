MLB rumors: Macado on blast again, Padres toxic relationship, Correa injury
- Carlos Correa left Monday's game with an injury
- The Padres have a key relationship that has been described as unfixable
- Manny Macadho is on blast again in another investigative reporting piece
By Josh Wilson
Manny Machado's leadership in question again
Earlier in the week, a different article reporting on the Padres culture woes that was similar in tone honed in on star third baseman Manny Machado. The article was published in the San Diego Union-Tribune, written by Kevin Acee. While Acee stopped short of condemning him for his leadership shortcomings, overall, the report painted Machado in a negative light.
That earlier article suggested that Machado is viewed as the most tenured star to be the de facto leader, the voice of the clubhouse. One tidbit suggested that team meetings -- of which there have been at least eight this season -- have featured a vocal Machado who urged the team to be more on top of their jobs, only for Machado to not hold himself to the standard agreed upon in the very meetings he is helping run.
The Athletic's article, meanwhile, said that players described Machado as temperamental and inconsistent. There's a lack of unision in that view, though, as others described him as an, "exceptional," leader.
Ultimately, it's just one more thing that the Padres as a team can not seem to find common ground and cohesion on. Everyone is pulling in their own direction, and it is leading to slow progress, if not regression.
While Machado may or may not be unfit for leadership, it's clear that he is not universally respected, commanding the attention of the locker room, at least insofar as it was described based on the sourced reporting in the two recent articles.