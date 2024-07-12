A Mariners-Marlins trade to steal a top target from Yankees
The trade rumors have really begun to heat up around the league this month. One name that keeps getting mentioned more often than others is the Miami Marlins ultra-utility man, Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm has been mentioned as one of the most likely players to be traded this season with plenty of teams fitting as landing spots. The Reds, Pirates and Yankees are just a few of the spots that could make aggressive attempts at acquiring the Marlins outfielder this month.
Speaking of the Yankees, MLB insider Jon Heyman mentioned New York and the Seattle Mariners as potential landing places for Chisholm.
"The Yankees have discussed Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Marlins’ talented outfielder-turned-infielder. The extent of the interest is unknown, but Chisholm likely would play mostly infield, a Yankees need," Heyman wrote. "The Mariners are another possible landing spot for Chisholm."
With the Yankees already pursuing the deal, the Mariners would need to step up their urgency in order to steal him away from the Bronx.
A Mariners-Marlins trade for Jazz Chisholm before anybody else snags him
If the Mariners are going to land him, they're going to need to be willing to part ways with a few top prospects.
Chisholm, 26, is talented and under team control for the next 2.5 seasons. He's slashing .255/.324/.419 with 28 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases. Baseball Savant also has him tabbed as one of the most valuable baserunners in the entire league.
This deal would likely have to include another prospect on the Mariners side, probably a player to be named later. Your guess is as good as mine as to who that could be. But the idea of the deal will stay the same. The Mariners would deal one of their top 100 prospects away alongside a high-upside pitcher and a PTBNL to acquire Chisholm.
Montes, 19, is one of the most exciting prospects in the Mariners' organization. There's potential that they make him off-limits in a deal like this. Either way, he's slashing .296/.418/.540 in his short professional career. The teenager has incredible power and plus tools across the board, besides his fielding.
Morales, 21, has been excellent this season, pitching to the tune of a 2.36 ERA across 15 starts in High-A. He struggled in his only start in Double-A, but he should be back to form in the next few starts.
The Mariners have the prospect capital to make a move like this. They have spent prospects to acquire pitching over the past few years and it's built one of the most dominant pitching staffs in the league. They need to be aggressive getting offense at the deadline or they're going to struggle when the postseason comes around.