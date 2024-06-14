Only one team is still in the mix for Mason Miller, and it makes a lot of sense
Earlier in the season, rumors began to swirl surrounding the possibility of the Oakland Athletics trading their dominant closer, Mason Miller. Miller captivated baseball with his overpowering fastball and his triumphant story from Division 3 to the big leagues.
Now, a few weeks later, it seems as though most of the league has accepted the fact that they don't have the farm system capital it would take to make a deal as expensive as this one would be. Most teams will shell out an arm and a leg for a starting pitcher or an impact bat, but not a closer. It seems that almost every team has checked out of the bidding war to trade for Mason Miller this season, opting to wait to see if they can get him next year.
Well, every team except one: the Baltimore Orioles.
MLB analyst links Mason Miller to the Orioles, no other teams
Jim Bowden of the Athletic linked Mason Miller to the Orioles, not linking Miller to any other team in the league and this connection makes plenty of sense.
To acquire Miller, you would need to shell out a ton. He's 25, dominant, under contract for a long time and has only been improving. He would require multiple of a team's best 10 prospects and then some. Nobody has that prospect capital to make a deal for a closer.
Except the Orioles, who have far and away the best farm system in baseball.
The Orioles could offer up multiple of their top 10 prospects, potentially enough to sway the Athletics to move him, in order to help lock down games in Baltimore for the next five or six years.
Not only that, but by next year, Baltimore would have a backend bullpen duo of Miller and Felix Bautista, giving them the most dominant end to baseball games in the league's history.
The Orioles would have to pay the price to acquire the flamethrower, but they don't have many more needs besides another solid bullpen arm. Bowden notes that they need backend bullpen guys as his biggest highlight on them and most fans would agree.
There's no better available bullpen arm on the market than Miller. The idea of Miller to the Orioles has been floated around but it's starting to just make way too much sense. It'll be interesting to see if the Orioles are aggressive enough to go out and make this deal happen.