MLB Rumors: Mason Miller wild card, Teoscar Hernandez payday, Rich Hill return
- 44-year-old Rich Hill aims to pitch again in MLB (with a specific team in mind)
- Teoscar Hernandez positions himself for a major payday after HR Derby
- Mason Miller keeps door open for a potential role change down the line
With Teoscar Hernandez officially crowned as the first Home Run Derby champ in Los Angeles Dodgers history, the MLB All-Star Game is on the docket.
FanSided's MLB reporter, Robert Murray, and co-host Adam Weinrib went live ahead of the main event for The Baseball Insiders, providing fresh perspective on last night's Derby, today's All-Star Game, and what MLB rumors are circulating ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Here's what you need to know.
MLB Rumors: Rich Hill wants to return this season, ideally for the Dodgers
Rich Hill, the 19-year MLB vet who took time off this spring to coach his son's Little League team in Massachusetts, is still aiming to pitch in the MLB this season. At 44 years old, he would eclipse 41-year-old Justin Verlander as the oldest player in the league by a healthy margin. Hill split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres, appearing in 32 games (27 starts) with a 5.41 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 146.1 innings pitched.
He rejected MLB offers in the spring to spend time with his family, but now Hill is refocused on a return to the big leagues. He spoke with Robert Murray and even mentioned a specific team on his radar — one that could prove quite suitable given their ongoing injury woes in the rotation.
"Rich Hill wants to return in 2024. There's no timetable for him to return, or to sign, but he wants to pitch in 2024. I did see him say that he would like to play for the Dodgers, so we'll see if that ultimately happens, but he seems pretty set on pitching in 2024. That much was made very clear to me."
Hill would provide any rotation with a ton of experience. Last season was proof that he can still eat innings and operate durably despite his advanced age. He won't provide ace-level impact, of course, but plenty of contenders are facing depth concerns in their starting rotation — few more than the Dodgers, who are dealing with IL stints from Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Walker Buehler.
In addition to Los Angeles, teams like the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles could look for back-line rotation depth over the next couple months. Hill has been both a starter and a reliever over the course of his long career, so he offers versatility and adaptability in the bullpen.
MLB Rumors: Teoscar Hernandez due for major payday after HR Derby showcase
Teoscar Hernandez was very much the man of the moment in last night's Home Run Derby. He came up clutch in head-to-head battles with Alec Bohm and Bobby Witt Jr. to secure the first Derby title in Dodgers history (an absurd fact, honestly). Now slated to appear in his second All-Star Game in the midst of a tremendously productive season for Los Angeles, Hernandez's star is rising.
After inking a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers last offseason, Hernandez will be right back on the free agent market in a few months. Returning to LA would be natural at this point, but Hernandez's value has skyrocketed since his arrival. He's no longer in the market for short-term deals. He is going to demand serious long-term money from the Dodgers, and if LA doesn't oblige, he can get that elsewhere.
Robert Murray thinks Hernandez's next contract could balloon drastically, especially if he's able to put a few noteworthy postseason performances under his belt for the star-studded Dodgers.
"Hernandez wanted to be in LA. He turned down multi-year offers elsewhere so he could be in LA. It gave him a chance to obviously compete for a World Series, but it also gave him an opportunity to play on a roster that is as loaded as any in baseball. It has allowed him to have a huge season... He's going to end up using that as a launching pad to go back into free agency, and he should be in position to absolutely cash in... It wouldn't surprise me if he ends up getting a nine-figure deal at this point."
Weinrib notes the interest shown by the Boston Red Sox last offseason, before Hernandez ultimately landed with the Dodgers. It's also beyond clear that the Toronto Blue Jays miss Hernandez — both his bat and his leadership in the clubhouse. All is well for Hernandez in Los Angeles, but with other interested parties lining up and the rightfielder's stock piercing the heavens, expect the Dodgers to battle a competitive market. One that could lead the the 31-year-old to a new organization.
MLB Rumors: Mason Miller wants to return to starting rotation eventually
The Oakland Athletics' only All-Star representative is fireballing closer Mason Miller. The 25-year-old has arguably been the best pound-for-pound pitcher in the majors this season, posting a 2.27 ERA and 0.857 WHIP through 33 appearances (39.2 innings). He has 70 strikeouts compared to only 14 walks and 10 earned runs.
With 15 saves to his name, Miller appears destined for a Hall of Fame career in the closing spot. His fastball topped 104 MPH in the A's win over the first-place Philadelphia Phillies last week, and Miller has sufficiently spooked Bryce Harper. Not many pitchers can earn such an endorsement from the hard-slugging first baseman.
Despite his success in the closer gig, however, Miller doesn't want to shut the door on a potential return to the starting rotation. As Robert Murray notes, there are surely financial motivations at play. Starters get more money than closers — a lot more.
"I understand why [Mason Miller would] want to go back to the rotation. If he goes back to the rotation and he shoves and he's dominant, he could end up getting a $300-plus million deal. That's just the reality of it. You look at the closing market and the biggest deal ever from a modern-day value: it was Josh Hader's contract that he signed with the Houston Astros this offseason. That's a $200-plus million difference."
Miller appeared in 10 games (six starts) as a rookie, accruing a 3.78 ERA with 38 strikeouts across 33.1 innings before injuries took hold. He's next-level dominant as a closer, but with so much money on the line and clear confidence in his own ability, Miller could aim for a return to the starting rotation next season or shortly thereafter.
For more news and rumors, check out Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.