MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer trade, Mason Miller alternative, Luis Robert Jr. skepticism
- The Texas Rangers are getting closer to trading Max Scherzer.
- Mason Miller isn't for sale, but another AL West closer is.
- Why so many teams are skeptical about Luis Robert Jr.
Everything is becoming more clear as the days go by and we close in on the MLB trade deadline. Selling teams are beginning to accept their position, shopping their stars to contenders. Buying teams have noticed their needs, scouting out which players around the league would fit best.
But there's still a ways to go with over three weeks until the trade deadline. Names like Mason Miller, Luis Robert and Max Scherzer are at the forefront of trade rumors like never before. Will these players be moved? Are they staying put?
MLB Rumors: GMs skeptical that anybody will pay price for Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Robert Jr. has been one of the bigger names involved in trade rumors throughout the 2024 season. Robert Jr., coming off a tremendous 2023 season, was expected to gain a ton of attention from contending teams if he became available. And the White Sox have made him available, with a small catch.
The catch is his price tag. The White Sox want a king's ransom in exchange for Robert Jr., with rumors emerging they want a deal similar to the return that netted the Padres Juan Soto a few years back.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on the skepticism around the league as to whether a team will pay the White Sox asking price.
"GMs are skeptical whether any team will meet their high price-tag for oft-injured center fielder Luis Robert Jr., of the White Sox," Nightengale wrote.
It would be nearly impossible for the White Sox to receive a Juan Soto-esque return for Robert Jr. This is especially true considering how well the prospects (Gore, Abrams, Wood, etc) are playing while Soto has already moved on to another team.
To ask another team to part ways with all their top prospects in the wake of the Padres' disaster of a Soto trade is risky. This becomes even less likely when you take into consideration how often Robert Jr. has been injured.
MLB Rumors: With Mason Miller off the board, Angels' Carlos Estevez garnering a ton of interest
After making a name for himself with a dominant couple of months to begin the season, Mason Miller was expected to be one of the bigger relievers being shopped at the trade deadline. The issue with the Athletics dealing Miller is that he has a ton of team control left on his contract. They have no reason to deal him.
That likely makes his price tag way too high for any other team to match his value in the trade market.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on a potential alternative trade option with Miller likely unavailable this month.
"The Angels are getting bombarded with interest for closer Carlos Estevez, who may be the best reliever available on the market with Oakland A’s strikeout machine Mason Miller likely unavailable." Nightengale wrote. "He was the AL reliever of the month in June, yielding just two hits without a walk in 10 shutout appearances."
Estevez, 31, has recorded 16 saves this season and is coming off an All-Star appearance last year. His contract expires at the end of the season and his price tag will likely being rather cheap as a result. Expect all contending teams to be in the market to add another high-leverage reliever like Estevez to their bullpen.
MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer expected to be available at trade deadline
Awhile back, when Max Scherzer was on the injured list, there were a few rumblings that he could be traded when he made his return to the mound.
Now, with Scherzer healthy and pitching again, these rumblings are gaining traction as the Rangers fall out of the postseason picture.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on the expectations from rival GMs around the league when it comes to Scherzer.
"Barring a dramatic turnaround, rival GMs expect the Rangers to make starters Max Scherzer, Michael Lorenzen and Andrew Heaney available, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates," Nightengale wrote. "But Scherzer has a full no-trade clause and can say he’s staying put."
The idea of trading Scherzer wasn't even in consideration before the season started. But the sport of baseball is so unpredictable that the reigning World Series champions can become sellers in just a few short months.
Again, the likelihood of this trade actually going down is not very high. A lot would have to happen, including Scherzer waiving his no-trade clause. It's not out of the realm of possibility, but it's not exactly the most likely option.