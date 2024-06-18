Buyer beware: 4 trades Mets can make to build around Pete Alonso and Grimace
Don't look now, but the New York Mets have climbed right back into the postseason race. Victors in each of their last six games and ten of their last 12, the Mets are just one game back of the third Wild Card spot in the NL.
It was assumed for much of this season that the Mets would be clear sellers and that Pete Alonso's time in Flushing was running out, but this Grimace-led hot streak has MLB fans thinking twice about that now.
There's a lot of time between now and the trade deadline so things can always change, but the Mets are doing whatever they can to ensure they're going to be right in the thick of the postseason race. Assuming that's the case, it's hard to envision David Stearns selling. Instead, the Mets might actually be buyers. These trade targets can help them potentially find their way into the postseason.
4. Jalen Beeks can give this Mets bullpen a left-hander that it desperately needs
While the Mets are getting closer to potentially being buyers at this year's deadline, they're not going to be in a position to go all in. Trades for star talents like Luis Robert, Garrett Crochet, and Jesus Luzardo simply won't happen. They can, however, upgrade on the margins, and that's where a guy like Jalen Beeks comes into play.
Beeks has quietly been a solid reliever for the Colorado Rockies this season, posting a 3.74 ERA in 30 appearances and 33.2 innings of work. While he struggled when he was thrust into the closer's role for Colorado, Beeks would be a good option for the Mets for a couple of reasons.
First, he's been great against lefties. Left-handed hitters have slashed .194/.326/.278 against him with just one extra-base hit in 43 plate appearances. With Brooks Raley out for the season, the Mets could use a second lefty alongside Jake Diekman to face the likes of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Matt Olson.
Second, Beeks' 2.70 ERA on the road is a whole lot better than his 4.76 ERA pitching at Coors Field. Chances are, making the move from one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the majors to one of the most pitcher-friendly would help Beeks a lot.
He wouldn't cost a lot given the fact that he's a free agent after the year, and he'd provide a big boost to a Mets bullpen that needs one.
3. Carlos Estevez would be a nice addition to the Mets bullpen
The Los Angeles Angels are another clear seller ahead of the deadline, and that means that Carlos Estevez, their closer who is set to hit free agency at season's end, will almost certainly be wearing another uniform in August. Estevez has had his ups and downs during his Angels tenure but after a rough April, he has really settled in.
The right-hander has a 3.52 ERA in 23 innings this season, but he has a 1.88 ERA in 14.1 innings since May 1. He hasn't pitched a ton with the Angels not winning many games late, but when he's taken the ball, he's been great. What's been most encouraging about Estevez this season is that he's issued just three walks all season. The Mets have issued more walks than any pitching staff in the majors, so adding Estevez, a strike-thrower (at least this season), can help.
He isn't left-handed but has actually performed better against lefties than righties this season, holding them to a .195/.250/.317 slash line. He can be trusted against big left-handed bats, and can also be trusted late in games given his experience as a late-game reliever.
Again, it's not a splash, but the Mets wouldn't have to give much up here and would improve by acquiring him.
2. The Mets should explore pulling off an NL East trade for Tanner Scott
Improving the bullpen should be a major emphasis for this Mets team if they do buy around the deadline, and Tanner Scott might just be the best option available. Not only is he left-handed, but he's really, really good.
He emerged as the closer for the Miami Marlins last season and helped them somehow make the postseason. Things haven't gone well for Miami this season, but Scott has been one of the few bright spots, posting a 1.86 ERA in 28 appearances and 29 innings of work.
Command can elude him at times, but after a poor start in that regard, Scott has been much better at toning down the walks as the season has progressed. Plus, with the opposition hitting just .144 against him this season, the walks often don't come back to bite him too hard.
Scott would be the dream addition, and his cost won't be too exorbitant given the fact that he'll also be a free agent at the end of this season, but the fact that the Marlins are in the NL East might cause the Mets to balk at what will still be a fairly large ask. Still, Scott shouldn't require the Mets to part with any of their high-end prospects, and that alone makes him a target that they have to consider.
1. Erick Fedde is the type of starting pitcher that the Mets would likely pursue
Erick Fedde pitched his way out of Major League Baseball during a six-year stint with the Washington Nationals, but after one season in the KBO, he made his return to MLB and has turned himself into an unbelievable get for the Chicago White Sox.
Not much has gone well at all for the White Sox this season, but Fedde has created a nice one-two punch alongside Garrett Crochet at the top of their rotation, posting a 3.09 ERA in 15 starts and 87.1 innings of work.
It's pretty hard to trust that Fedde, a guy that the Mets routinely destroyed, is this guy after what we saw from him in a Nationals uniform, but we've seen a guy like Merrill Kelly turn his career around after a KBO stint too. What makes Fedde such an intriguing trade target is his contract.
Not only is he making just $7.5 million this season, but he's making that same amount in 2025 as well. That's pocket change for starting pitchers nowadays. He might not be the 3.09 ERA pitcher that he has been so far this season, but he doesn't have to be that for $7.5 million, and he doesn't have to be that to be substantially better than the likes of Jose Quintana, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson who are all occupying rotation spots for the Mets right now.
One thing that the Mets desperately need is more length from their starting pitchers, and Fedde is tied for 12th in the majors in innings pitched. That'll work!
His contract will make him expensive, but he's not an ace. The Mets won't have to part with elite prospects to get him, and can afford to give up second or third tier guys for a starter with another year of club control.