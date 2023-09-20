MLB Rumors: The only thing holding back Mets-Pete Alonso extension
The New York Mets and Pete Alonso reportedly agreed on the financials of a long-term contract extension. But, there's one thing preventing both sides from putting pen to paper.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets had postseason aspirations entering this season, especially after spending nearly $500 million in total money on contracts this offseason. Instead, the Mets fell out of the playoff picture rather quickly, and the team decided the best course of action was to trade starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, in addition to impending free agents at the Aug. 1 deadline. With the team selling, there were questions about whether star first baseman Pete Alonso could be on the way out.
There were trade rumors surrounding him at the deadline. The big one was that the Milwaukee Brewers were in negotiations with the Mets about acquiring Alonso. The Chicago Cubs also inquired about Alonso. The first baseman is under contract until the end of the 2024 season. So the clock is ticking for the Mets to lock him into a contract if they so choose.
According to Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo, the Mets and Alonso have been in discussions regarding a long-term contract extension. First the good news, both sides agree on the financials of the deal. But then the bad news, they can't agree on the length of the contract.
Per Ragazzo, Alonso is seeking a 10-year deal, while the Mets are unwilling to meet that number.
Ragazzo writes in his report that it is unknown if the team's new president of baseball operations, David Stearns, is involved in the negotiations. Stearns is supposed to officially begin his duties at the conclusion of the Mets' season.
In terms of the 10-year request by Alonso, that would run out when he turns 39 years old, so it is a hefty ask when factoring in regression.
Alonso has been the face of the Mets' franchise ever since his call-up during the 2019 season. The first baseman made it to the All-Star Game three times, won the Home Run Derby twice, was named National League Rookie of the Year in 2019, and was the NL leader for RBI last season.
This year, Alonso recorded a .221 batting average, a .325 on-base percentage, a .521 slugging percentage, 45 home runs, 87 runs, 112 RBI, 116 hits, 136 strikeouts, and 64 walks through 524 at-bats (143 games).
Mets fans now know that the longevity of the contract is the one thing that's holding back the team and Alonso from agreeing to a new deal.