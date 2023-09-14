MLB Rumors: 5 blockbuster trade packages for Mike Trout this offseason
If the Los Angeles Angels do trade Mike Trout this offseason, these trades involving the Giants, Dodgers, Phillies, Braves and Cardinals could work.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: What a Braves trade for Mike Trout would look like
It would be unlike the Braves to trade for a player with Mike Trout's salary, but it's not impossible for Alex Anthopoulos and Co. They certainly have the young MLB talent to trade away, should they choose. Trout could play any of the outfield positions in Atlanta, specifically left field, as they face a weakness there.
In exchange for Trout, the Braves can trade three players who can start for the Angels right away. Smith-Shawver is their only top-100 prospect and only 20 years old. He's necessary in any deal for a player of Trout's caliber. Grissom is a capable player who doesn't have a spot in Atlanta thanks to Orlando Arcia. Dodd has made several starts for the Braves this season and could slide into the Angels rotation.
MLB Rumors: What a Phillies trade for Mike Trout would look like
The Phillies are the frontrunners for Trout, and for good reason. Trout is from the area and is a huge Eagles fan. Still, insider Robert Murray thinks a trade is unlikely:
"I get it. The Trout to Philadelphia link makes a ton of sense. One of the best players in baseball history returning to his hometown to play for his favorite childhood team. I’m not one to rule anything out entirely. But this trade has almost zero chance of happening."
If a trade did occur, here's what it might look like.
Painter is the top prospect Dave Dombrowski has to offer, and he's not afraid to deal from his cupboard. The only problem is that Painter is injured, and possibly out until the middle of next season. Still, he's valuable enough to make this hypothetical deal a reality. Wilson is a Double-A outfielder who could partially fill Trout's shoes. Aldegheri is a prospect in the Phillies top-30, and a young pitcher at that. Sign us up.