MLB Rumors: Mike Trout leaves door open for future Phillies trade
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout said all the right things at spring training on Monday. Trout does not want to be traded from the Angels to a proven contender. Instead, he has tried to convince management to invest in one of the core free agents remaining, such as Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.
Unfortunately for Trout, the Angels are not just a few pieces away from being a winning team. After losing Shohei Ohtani this offseason, Anaheim didn't do much to refurbish their starting rotation. The Angels will rely heavily on young talent this coming season, and a rebuild isn't far around the corner barring a surprising move before Opening Day. Owner Arte Moreno isn't in the business of adding payroll just because.
"I’m not going to spend money just to show that we’re going to spend money unless it’s going to substantially change the team," Moreno said, per the Orange County Register.
Mike Trout doesn't want to be traded this spring, that much he made clear on Monday. Trout is committed to the Angels and the contract he signed. He remains one of the best players in the American League despite injury concerns.
Demanding a trade would be the easy way out, but it could be the right decision for a player who has never won a postseason series. If the Angels don't add to their starting rotation in a big way this spring, they'll set themselves up for failure in life post-Shohei Ohtani. As dependable and faithful as Trout has been to the Angels all these years, eventually his patience will run out.
Trout did leave open the possibility of a trade down the line. Trout has long been connected to his hometown Phillies, which have an outfield void in the making. Nick Castellanos name was floated in trade rumors, as well.
Adding the star power of Trout to an already-loaded lineup would be enticing for Dave Dombrowski, but his salary has to be a concern for John Middleton. Nonetheless, unless Trout wants to end his career without a serious postseason run, he should consider all his options while still in his prime.