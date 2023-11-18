MLB Rumors: Phillies-Mike Trout trade proposal is complete nonsense
The Los Angeles Angels are unlikely to trade Mike Trout. If they did, his hometown Philles would make sense as a suitor, but finding a successful trade scenario isn't as easy as it sounds.
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Angels are likely to lose Shohei Ohtani this offseason. It'll be a major blow to an organization that failed to reach expectations with two of the best players in baseball on its roster. Ohtani and Trout did not net postseason victories. In fact, Trout alone has failed to get over the playoff plateau with the Angels, too.
If the Angels haven't won with Trout, why not pursue that reality without him? Well, the answer to that question is obvious -- they're unlikely to receive fair compensation for Trout, and he's signed under contract through 2030. If Perry Minasian and the front office is satisfied with the roster it has in place -- or perhaps one with some improvements alongside Trout -- then they shouldn't trade him. However, ESPN's David Schoenfield discussed what a deal for the future Hall of Famer might look like if the Phillies can make a suitable offer.
MLB Rumors: Can the Phillies make a reasonable offer for Mike Trout?
As powerful as the Phillies offense is at its best, if they struggle in one department, it's getting on base at a consistent rate in front of their big boppers. Trout has done that consistently well, even in his down years. He is well worth the money remaining on his contract, and he is from the Philly area. The fit makes a lot of sense. The trade offer is where this gets tricky.
As Schoenfield highlights, an offer for Trout could revolve around Nick Castellanos, outfield prospect Justin Crawford, pitching prospect Griff McGarry and cash considerations. Taking on some of Trout's remaining deal makes the deal more appetizing for the Angels, as they could invest all of that saved capital on pitching, which is a real weakness for this team. Castellanos could slide right in as a DH and/or right fielder.
Crawford is just 19 years old and already ranked No. 77 via MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects list. McGarry is MLB-ready and the Phils No. 5 prospect. It's not bad, but realistically probably not enough to acquire Trout unless the Phillies are willing to take on the majority of his remaining deal. That would hinder future moves by Dave Dombrowski.
Schoenfield's suggested offer is a decent jumping-off point, but it won't be enough to get a deal done just yet.