MLB rumors: Molina gives likelihood of return, Francona replacement, Padres new manager
By Josh Wilson
The Padres aren't stressed about who will take Bob Melvin's job
According to the latest from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Mike Shildt is in-line to become the San Diego Padres next manager if Bob Melvin takes the San Francisco Giants job. Melvin has been granted permission to interview with the Giants despite being under contract in San Diego.
Melvin's departure would be unsurprising considering it has been reported by multiple insiders throughout the year that Melvin and team executive A.J. Preller have been frequently at odds with one another.
Shildt has MLB managerial experience, leading the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018-2021. His run there was largely unceremonial, but fans were left asking for him back in place of Oli Mamol this season.
The Padres also could look at Ryan Flaherty who is a bench coach for the Padres, and are expected to conduct interviews, but Acee indicates heavily that it's Shildt's job to lose.
An internal replacement is a somewhat curious choice for the Padres. The reports of fractured team culture were an indictment on Manny Machado, heavily, but another read of the lack of accountability and winning culture in San Diego despite immense talent would suggest an outside leader would be worth considering to help overhaul things completely.
Buck Showalter, reportedly on the lookout for his next job, would be a respected, no-nonsense manager that could help turn things around. That said, considering the Padres were viewed as "Mets West" this year (overly talented but poor results), maybe that wouldn't be the best fit after Showalter was pushed out of Queens.