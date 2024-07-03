A Cardinals-Rangers blockbuster to form two-headed monster with Sonny Gray
By Curt Bishop
As the trade deadline approaches, it's clear that the St. Louis Cardinals are going to need some help in their starting rotation, which has exceeded expectations but only has one starter that can be counted on in the postseason, Sonny Gray.
After a 15-24 start, the Cardinals looked like they would be sellers at the deadline, but a surge that began on Mother's Day has transformed their season. Still, in order to be able to compete with the best teams in the postseason, St. Louis is going to need a starter capable of taking the ball in a playoff game.
Perhaps the Texas Rangers could help them out. The defending World Series champions are out of contention, and it might make sense for them to capitalize on Nathan Eovaldi's value.
A Cardinals-Rangers trade for Nathan Eovaldi
As FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray mentioned, a trade for Eovaldi is feasible, though not expected.
"If there is a veteran starting pitcher that the Rangers could feasibly listen on, it’s right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The right-hander has an extensive postseason resume, headlined by his playoff performances during last season’s World Series run," Murray wrote. "One source familiar with the Rangers’ thinking, however, did not anticipate Eovaldi being moved at the deadline."
That last sentence is why the Cardinals have to go above and beyond in this offer, throwing in an MLB-caliber catcher with big-league experience and an exciting young arm.
This trade will certainly cost the Cardinals a little more than what they might be comfortable giving up, but it's time for St. Louis to go big at the deadline if they want to prove to their fans that they care about winning a championship.
Eovaldi would give them a legitimate No. 2 starter to go next to Gray and somebody who can be trusted to take the ball in a postseason game. He won the clinching Game 5 of the World Series last fall for Texas.
Diagnosing a Nathan Eovaldi trade for the Cardinals and Rangers
It should be noted that Eovaldi has a vesting player option for 2025 that will kick in if he reaches 300 total innings with the Rangers dating back to last year, so he should have an extra year of control if St. Louis decides to trade for him.
As for Texas, they would receive a solid pitching prospect in Graceffo, who just made his Major League debut on Saturday for St. Louis. He's somebody that could instantly be plugged into their rotation to help them as soon as next season. He is the No. 9 prospect in the Cardinals' system.
Herrera has proven that he can handle a bat and would be a perfect backup for Jonah Heim. Texas could also start Herrera behind the plate and use Heim as a designated hitter on certain days if they want to get their star catcher off his feet for a bit.
It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals try to make this deal and if the Rangers are willing to part with Eovaldi to turn their focus to 2025.