MLB Rumors: Nationals-Jesse Winker, Angels-Drew Pomeranz, White Sox-Dominic Leone
Despite pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, the MLB free-agent market boasts some elite names, and there’s seemingly no end in sight for them to sign.
That list features the Boras Four: Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. It also features other players such as Mike Clevinger, Michael Lorenzen, Hyun-Jin Ryu, J.D. Martinez, Adam Duvall, Brandon Woodruff and Liam Hendriks, among others. It’s unheard of for there to be this many free agents to be available this late in free agency, and it’s left many agents and executives baffled.
There are still signings happening, however, with the most significant recent move being Jorge Soler signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.
There have also been a handful of minor-league signings, and here they are, per sources.
Washington Nationals sign OF Jesse Winker: Contract details
Free-agent outfielder Jesse Winker and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training.
Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
- $2 million if in the majors
- $250,000 each for 200, 250, 300, 350 plate appearances
- $500,000 each for 400, 450 plate appearances
Los Angeles Angels sign RP Drew Pomeranz: Contract details
Free-agent reliever Drew Pomeranz and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training.
Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
- $1 million if in the majors
Chicago White Sox sign RP Dominic Leone: Contract details
Free-agent reliever Dominic Leone and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training.
Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
- $1.5 million if in the majors
- $50,000 for 30 games pitched
- $100,000 for 40, 45 games pitched
- $125,000 for 50 games pitched
- $150,000 for 55, 60 games pitched