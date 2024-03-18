MLB Rumors: New Blake Snell suitor enters the chat after Astros balk
The Houston Astros' odds of landing Blake Snell took a hit on Sunday.
Blake Snell, the best pitcher in free agency, is unsigned on March 17. That is borderline absurd. The market simply has not developed for Snell, who won his second Cy Young award with the San Diego Padres in 2023.
That said, there has been momentum on the Snell front in recent days. The Los Angeles Angels are long-running favorites, while the battered and bruised Houston Astros emerged as a potential surprise landing spot early in the week.
Now another favorite has entered the fray. Houston balked at Snell's two-year, $66 million price tag, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. For all his dominance on the mound, teams are clearly afraid to dish out long-term money to Snell after years of injury-fueled inconsistency between his two Cy Young seasons in 2018 and 2023.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the San Francisco Giants are "among [the] teams" showing interest in Snell. His former Padres manager, Bob Melvin, recently took the same post in San Francisco. The Giants have been the most aggressive offseason spenders outside of Los Angeles. Snell would cap off a productive winter of moves. Notably, San Francisco recently agreed to terms with another Scott Boras client, Matt Chapman.
When asked about Snell's ongoing free agency, Melvin expressed a desire for Snell's happiness.
"I want Blake to go somewhere he’s happy. He’s a terrific kid and a good pitcher."
SF Giants in the mix for free agent Blake Snell
While Heyman's report is careful to state that it is "uncertain where [San Francisco] stands," we saw the Giants target Chapman because of his past ties to Bob Melvin. That could be what ultimately attracts Snell to the Bay Area. Familiarity is a true luxury in the league, especially when there's a solid chance that Snell is playing for his next contract again in 2024.
The Giants only have "2.5 starting pitchers," as one rival evaluator told FanSided's Robert Murray. The Robbie Ray trade should pay dividends down the line, but even the most optimistic timeline doesn't have him back in the rotation until midway through the season. In the meantime, Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, and reliever-turned-starter Jordan Hicks are the only proven weapons in the mix. All of San Francisco's projected starters are below 28 years of age until Ray returns.
For all the money San Francisco spent on offense, it's hard to imagine the Giants contending with their current pitching collective. There's simply not enough there. Snell would put those concerns to rest, giving Melvin a familiar ace to anchor the rotation and, hopefully, open the playoffs in a few months' time.
Snell was off the charts last season. He led the NL in ERA (2.25) and allowed the fewest hits per nine innings (5.8). If he's truly available on a short-term deal, the Giants shouldn't think twice about it. Snell addresses their biggest weakness and then some. He's a two-time Cy Young winner — those don't grow on trees!