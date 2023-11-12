MLB rumors: NY team resigns on Ohtani, Bellinger destinations, Soto update, Tim Anderson position change, more
By Josh Wilson
Tim Anderson pursuer wants to change his position
Tim Anderson is being pursued by the Los Angeles Angels, but their interest comes with a sizable twist: The Angels hope to convert him from a shortstop to a second baseman.
Anderson had a -1 outs above average in 2023, a -2 in 2022, and a +2 in 2021. He's always been better known for his bat, and a move to the less pressured second base slot could allow him a relief of pressure on the defensive side which could help him focus on improving his offense in 2024.
That improvement is of utmost importance for the once All-Star in 2024, as he put forth a 60 OPS+. 100 is league average, and it was his first year falling short of that average line since 2018. He didn't just slump, he fell off a cliff.
Given the fact that he projects as an average defender at best, he needs to find his rhythm offensively.
A.J. Preller really wants to keep Juan Soto
Nightengale also reports that the San Diego Padres, specifically, A.J. Preller, really hope to keep Juan Soto in tow to start the 2024 regular season. Preller is, "trying to persuade ownership," to keep him until the trade deadline.
That phrasing, specifically, might indicate what we already know: He's widely expected to be traded because the Padres hope to shed payroll and could net a good haul for a player who is otherwise going to walk in free agency relatively soon. Right now, it seems as if Preller is just pushing off the inevitable.
But Preller seems to want to keep him around, hopeful the team he's built can actually make something of itself after falling entirely short of expectations the last few years. In 2023, the Padres didn't even make the postseason despite rostering a talented squad headlined by Blake Snell, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Soto.