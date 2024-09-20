Orioles could swipe top Yankees free agent target to take control of AL East in 2025
The Baltimore Orioles were neck-and-neck with the New York Yankees pretty much all season, but a recent slide has essentially handed the AL East crown (and probably the No. 1 seed) to the Bronx Bombers. As such, the O's are left in a minor predicament. The Wild Card is hardly a death knell — Arizona-Texas was the World Series matchup last season, after all — but it does feel like there's something missing from the league's youngest contender.
In terms of raw talent, few teams can touch the O's. The farm system is quite literally overflowing. There's no way the Orioles can accomodate all the quality prospects coming up through the minors right now. The roster is stacked and it will continue to get more stacked, especially if the front office — at the behest of new ownership — operates with real financial aggression.
For years, Baltimore was a fatally cheap organization, completely allergic to handing out long-term contracts in free agency or even signing home-grown stars. With a new ownership group in charge, however, we have already seen Baltimore trade for Corbin Burnes and add talent at the trade deadline. The real test arrives this winter, when Baltimore is tasked with keeping Burnes, as well as navigating what promises to be a competitive marketplace for several impact players.
Should the O's decide to start chasing top-end talent, their primary competition will come from all the usual suspects. The Dodgers, Mets, and Phillies are always spending in the NL. Meanwhile, the Yankees are probably Baltimore's No.1 competition, both financially and on the field. If there's an AL team prepared to pry Corbin Burnes out of Camden Yards, the odds favor New York.
That's why the Orioles should make a concerted effort to undermine the Yanks in free agency. It serves a dual purpose — elevating Baltimore's standing while, ideally, kneecapping what the Yanks can accomplish in 2025.
There's no way Baltimore can spend enough to tempt Juan Soto into Maryland, but another highly-touted positional target could find himself on the O's (and Yankees) radar.
Orioles should keep Pete Alonso away from the Yankees at all costs
Pete Alonso is one of the more fascinating free agents in the upcoming class. He is absolutely beloved in the New York Mets fandom, but there is well-documented risk in paying aging first basemen. The Mets are also expected to sit at the front of line for other premier free agents, such as Soto and Burnes. That could leave Alonso as the odd man out.
The cross-town Yankees have been floated as a potential Alonso destination for ages. He loves New York and there's an undeniable allure to donning that classic Yankees uniform. Aaron Boone's squad needs more offense beyond its star duo, especially if half of that star duo bolts for greener pastures as a free agent. What if the Mets sign Soto? Could that lead Alonso straight to the Yankees?
Baltimore surely hopes not. Jon Heyman of the New York Post pinpoints the O's as a realistic landing spot for Alonso, further highlighting just how much has changed in Baltimore since last season. A year ago, the idea of Alonso receiving a competitive free agent offer from the Orioles would have been beyond comprehension.
Is first base a position of weakness for Baltimore? Not exactly. Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O'Hearn are both serviceable options, and yet both have experience in the outfield. Baltimore can mix and match positions, especially if it paves the way for a bat of Alonso's caliber to join the lineup. Baltimore also risks losing Anthony Santander to free agency after his explosive 41-plus home run campaign, so moving Mountcastle to the outfield and plugging Alonso in at first base could address a multi-layered need.
Keeping him away from the Yankees is gravy.