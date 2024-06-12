MLB Rumors: Orioles lackadaisical, Blue Jays direction, Padres-Crochet
MLB Rumors: Garrett Crochet not top Padres priority
Just eight days ago, it was reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that the San Diego Padres were pursuing a trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Crochet makes sense as he's cheap with tons of team control and the Padres are also without both Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove who are sidelined with injuries.
As much sense as Crochet makes for this Padres team that is trying to get back to the postseason, Rosenthal just reported (subscription required) that he might not be their top priority when the trade deadline rolls around.
"While the team is pursuing the White Sox’s Crochet and other starters, a shutdown right-handed reliever is the top priority for general manager A.J. Preller, according to sources briefed on his discussions. In theory, a Crochet-Michael Kopech package could make sense. But additional relievers will become available as the deadline nears, potentially lowering the prices."
The Padres are interested in Crochet, but their top priority is a shutdown right-handed reliever. While every team can use more bullpen help this time of year, the Padres prioritizing a shutdown right-handed reliever is curious when they already have two of them. Robert Suarez and Jeremiah Estrada, their late-game duo, both have ERA's under 1.00. Enyel De Los Santos struggled his last time out, but he's performed at a high level too for much of the season.
The Padres could use a reliever, but starting pitching feels like a bigger need. Perhaps if Crochet's price dips, the Padres will prioritize a deal for him when the deadline comes around.
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays change approach
The Toronto Blue Jays were a team built on offense for years, and it worked. In 2021 they led the majors in home runs and were third in runs scored. In 2022 they were seventh in home runs and fourth in runs scored. They won over 90 games in both years, but had no postseason success to speak of.
Because of that, the Jays decided to change course. They traded offense-first players like Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez after the 2022 campaign and brought in defense-first players like Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier. While the Jays found a way to win 89 games last season, it felt like more of a grind for them to get to October and they didn't win a postseason game.
Despite the red flags being very clear last season, the Jays doubled down on their defense-first approach over the offseason. As you can see from their 33-34 record and the fact that they're 25th in the majors in runs scored, it hasn't been working. With that in mind, the Jays recently decided they're going to change their approach.
They promoted offense-first prospect Spencer Horwitz who has been starting games at second base. They DFA'd and traded Cavan Biggio who was a good defender at multiple positions. They've even started Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at third base twice to get Daniel Vogelbach's bat into the lineup. These changes are major, as the team is shifting its priority to offense from defense.
Perhaps when the trade deadline rolls around, if the Jays are 2.0 games out of a postseason spot like they are right now, we'll see them make a big play for a big bat, even if said hitter is a lackluster defender. Whether they're buyers or sellers, it's interesting to see Ross Atkins completely shift his initial plan in a last-ditch effort to save Toronto's season. As Rosenthal notes, big changes on and off the field might be coming if the Jays don't salvage their season.
MLB Rumors: Orioles have lackadaisical approach ahead of trade deadline
The Baltimore Orioles are World Series contenders. There's no disputing that. They won again on Tuesday, taking home their fifth win in a row and their seventh in their last ten. They might be 2.5 games back of the first-place Yankees in the AL East, but the Orioles have the third-best record and third-best run differential in the majors. They're beyond legit.
What makes Baltimore so scary is not only are so many of their key players so young, they also have arguably the best farm system in the majors. They can trade prospects for legitimate game-changers as they make their push for a World Series.
As simple as that sounds, what Rosenthal had to say about Baltimore's deadline plans are discouraging at best.
"The Orioles are intently exploring the bullpen market and still could pursue a right-handed hitting outfielder. In addition, general manager Mike Elias is telling clubs he will weigh the addition of a starting pitcher perhaps up to the deadline, according to sources briefed on his discussions."
The Orioles can and should pursue bullpen help and a right-handed hitting outfielder. Especially the bullpen help. However, it sounds as if Elias is putting starting pitching on the back burner for now. Rosenthal all but confirmed that with his follow.
"Elias likely would move on a starter only if he needed one for health and/or performance reasons. A front three of Corbin Burnes, Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez in the postseason would be formidable. But the Orioles already have lost two starters, lefty John Means and righty Tyler Wells, to season-ending elbow surgeries. Righty Dean Kremer currently is out with a right triceps strain as well."
Elias is right. A front three of Burnes, Bradish, and Rodriguez if healthy is among the best in the majors, but as Rosenthal notes, both John Means and Tyler Wells are done for the season. Dean Kremer is out as well. Albert Suarez and Cole Irvin have done well in the interim, but do they really want one of them starting a postseason game? Can either of them be relied on to take the ball every fifth day down the stretch?
The Orioles have more high-level prospects than they can handle at this point, and have a roster ready to win right now. Not pursuing a starting pitcher when they have so many tradable prospects and a clear need in the rotation would be extremely disappointing.