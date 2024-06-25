An emergency Padres-White Sox trade to replace Fernando Tatis Jr. in a hurry
By Mark Powell
San Diego Padres front office executive AJ Preller only knows one reality, and that is buying at the MLB trade deadline. While the Padres don't have as much money to spend as they did when former owner Peter Seidler was alive, they still own plenty of assets and expect to make the playoffs this year.
That outlook somewhat changed when Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. went down with a right femoral stress reaction. Tatis Jr. was immediately placed on the 10-day injured list, but there are some indications that he could be out even longer.
The Padres lineup is a lot less formidable without Tatis Jr., as he had been slashing .279/.354/.468 with 14 home runs on the season. Tatis Jr. also trimmed his strikeout rate to a career low. For now, the Padres will go with a platoon of David Peralta and Bryce Johnson to fill the void, but a more long-term solution is available on the trade market.
A Padres-White Sox trade to replace Fernando Tatis Jr. and add outfield depth
There are plenty of outfield options available for the Padres, especially if they act early. One of those is Chicago White Sox corner outfielder Tommy Pham, who has previously played in San Diego. Pham is having a solid season out of the spotlight with a losing team, slashing .274/.341/.393. Pham is above league average and a decent defensive player. While no one can replace Tatis Jr.'s production directly, Pham is affordable and can provide some assistance in the meantime.
The White Sox have already been scouting the farm systems of top contenders, including those of the Dodgers, Marlins and Padres. Because Chicago is familiar with what San Diego has to offer -- both from the additional scouting and the Dylan Cease trade -- this is an easy match.
In this case, the White Sox choose quantity over quality, taking two prospects outside of the Padres top-10 per MLB Pipeline. Wolf has struggled some this season, but has MLB experience and can slot right into the White Sox struggling rotation if they choose. King Jr. is blocked on the Padres organizational depth chart by several top-rated catchers, including Ethan Salas, though he has talent and is just 20 years old.
It's not the perfect trade for either side, but one that could help San Diego in the short and long-term.