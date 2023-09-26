MLB Rumors: Grading 3 items on the Padres' offseason wish list
The San Diego Padres are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in baseball history, and will enter the offseason with a plethora of questions.
Padres offseason plans: Determining the status of A.J. Preller, Bob Melvin
The San Diego Padres are expected to retain general manager A.J. Preller. While he is the person who is ultimately responsible for constructing the roster, team chairman Peter Seidler believes in Preller. He believes that he can, and will, get the roster back into World Series contention. And he is expected to get another shot in 2024.
Bob Melvin, however, has a much more uncertain future. There is an expectation in league circles that Melvin is unlikely to return to San Diego in 2024 as his relationship with Preller has deteriorated.
How the Padres would replace Melvin is unclear. What Melvin would do in 2024 and beyond is also unclear, but it is worth noting that he is very close with Craig Counsell, who worked alongside David Stearns in Milwaukee. With Stearns now with the Mets, and the future of Buck Showalter unclear, could the Mets once again look at Melvin to fill their managerial opening?