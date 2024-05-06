When will Paul Skenes make his MLB debut?
The Pittsburgh Pirates are a team in desperate need of some excitement. They began the 2024 campaign with a 9-2 record in their first 11 games but have gone just 7-17 since, entering play on Monday with a 16-19 record.
The Pirates have been struggling mainly because their offense cannot score runs. They've scored only 60 runs in those 24 games since their hot start, fewer than three per game, and dead last in the majors in that span by a wide margin.
A Paul Skenes call-up will not fix the offense, but will, at the very least, give fans something to cheer about. Their No. 1 prospect and one of the best pitching prospects we've seen in memory deserves a shot. Fortunately, it's coming soon.
Predicting when Paul Skenes will make his MLB debut
Despite allowing a season-high of two earned runs in his last time out, Skenes has proven that he's MLB-ready. The right-hander has made seven starts for AAA Indianapolis this season and has a 0.99 ERA, allowing a total of three earned runs in 27.1 innings pitched. He has 45 strikeouts compared to just eight walks. He has allowed just one home run. He's been nothing short of dominant.
Sure, the Pirates may not need starting pitching like they need an offensive boost but let's not act as if Skenes isn't a much more appealing option than a guy like Bailey Falter.
It was reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale that Skenes is expected to be called up to the big leagues sometime in May. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Skenes will start for AAA Indianapolis next time out, but there's still more time left in the month.
Skenes has been pitching every sixth day, so it's safe to assume Pittsburgh will keep him on that schedule, at least for now. With that in mind, Skenes is likely to take the ball for the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday. His next start after that will come on Friday, May 17, and I'll predict it'll be in a Pirates uniform.
That matchup on Friday will feature the Pirates at Wrigley Field taking on the Chicago Cubs. They'll thrust Skenes right into the middle of this division rivalry and hope for the best. That would set Skenes to then make his home debut in his next time out on Thursday, May 26 against the San Francisco Giants.