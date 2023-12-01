MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso hint, Cubs next ace, Maldonado destinations
- Several teams competing with Astros for Martin Maldonado's services
- Cubs connected to Rays hurler Tyler Glasnow
- Pete Alonso ends debate about where he wants to play baseball
MLB Rumors: Cubs connected to Rays' Tyler Glasnow
The Tampa Bay Rays are expected to trade RHP Tyler Glasnow. FanSided's Robert Murray deemed the likelihood of a move 9.8/10, citing Glasnow's expensive short-term contract (one year left worth $25 million) and Tampa Bay's limited motivation to extend Glasnow beyond 2024.
"There is a very, very, very real chance that Glasnow is traded. The remaining one-year, $25 million left on his contract makes him a very difficult piece for the small-market Rays to keep and considering that they are highly unlikely to keep him, trading him has always been the most realistic option."
While the Rays might not want to pay Glasnow, the pitching market is more robust than normal. Teams are hungry for quality starters and Glasnow figures to have a long line of suitors. One team frequently tied to Glasnow has been the Chicago Cubs. MLB insider Bruce Levine recently confirmed talks between the two sides, while also noting a potential hangup from Chicago's perspective.
Glasnow will have "multiple big market clubs" after him, per Levine, but there are concerns about his lack of durability. Last season, Glasnow set a career-high for starts (21) and innings pitched (120.0) despite dealing with nagging injuries. That is a concern, as Glasnow pitched far fewer innings than many top-shelf free agent pitchers, such as Blake Snell (180.0), Aaron Nola (193.2), or even Chicago's own injury-plagued starter, Marcus Stroman (136.2).
Still, Glasnow's blistering heat and high strikeout rate — 162 K's in those 120 innings — will keep him in the mix for teams eager to add pitching. When he's right, Glasnow can absolutely overwhelm batters with his potent fastball and slider. There is inherent injury risk with the 30-year-old, but that is the case for any trade.
If Chicago doesn't muster up the courage, another team will probably swoop in to snatch up Glasnow.