MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso hint, Cubs next ace, Maldonado destinations

MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso hints at desire to stay with New York Mets
Pete Alonso has been the focus of trade rumors all offseason. He's due to hit free agency in 2024 and his agent, Scott Boras, is notorious for using the open market to determine player value, rather than signing extensions.
Instead of allowing Alonso to walk as a free agent, the New York Mets could decide to cash out now. There has been widespread speculation tying Alonso to the Chicago Cubs, among other potential suitors. He's an absolute force at the plate — .217/.318/.504 with 46 home runs and 118 RBIs last season — so the 28-year-old probably won't go anywhere without a significant offer coming across Billy Eppler's desk.
With several teams desperate to add Shohei Ohtani and/or Juan Soto, Alonso could be viewed as an appealing Plan C around the league. For his part, however, Alonso appears to be quite content in New York. He was recently seen at a Knicks game donning what one has to imagine is a very purposeful piece of wardrobe.
His shirt reads "New York or Nowhere."
As Scott Neville of Sports Illustrated points out, Aaron Judge pulled the very same move last offseason before re-signing with the Yankees. On the other hand, Judge famously almost signed with the San Francisco Giants. So, the Mets' fanbase can't count their chickens before they've hatched. Alonso can always change his mind.
That said, it would appear that Alonso is very much content with his situation in New York. There has been no indication that Alonso wants a trade; only that teams are interested in the two-time Home Run Derby champ. And heck, who wouldn't be?