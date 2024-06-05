A Brewers-Mets trade that would leave Cubs fans in a river of tears
The Chicago Cubs have drawn connections to the New York Mets slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso in the trade market this year. Alonso would fit perfectly with Chicago, slotting in as their biggest power threat and helping boost a struggling offense.
This would help the Cubs push to catch the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central a ton.
But Milwaukee could use Alonso as well. In fact, they could swoop in, right under Chicago's nose, outbid them and acquire Alonso to be their own slugging first baseman. The Brewers could steal him from the Cubs in a move that would leave Cubs fans in a river of their own tears.
A Brewers-Mets trade to steal Pete Alonso from the Cubs before they get a chance to acquire him
A trade for Alonso would be a hefty one. I mean, the 29-year-old has hit at least 37 homers in each season in his big-league career, besides the shortened 2020 COVID year. He's coming off back-to-back 40 bomb seasons and has already smashed 14 long balls this year.
This trade revolves around a first baseman swap. The Brewers would be sending Tyler Black, their third ranked prospect, alongside a right-handed pitcher, Brett Wichrowski, in order to acquire Alonso for the rest of 2024.
Black had a chance to prove he was ready for the big leagues this year and he wasn't able to shine like the Brewers hoped. He doesn't provide the ability to slug the way that a typical first baseman does, despite his eight homers to start the year in the minors this season. He will likely never turn into a 30-40 homer per year guy in the big leagues. He'll still be a good hitter at this level, but the lack of power is concerning.
Wichrowski is a 21-year-old with a devastating fastball/slider combo as well as a cutter and changeup to pair with them. His arsenal alone should provide the ability to stick as a starter as he climbs the ladder of the minor leagues. He hasn't been great in five starts at Double-A this year, but his potential is there if he can put the pieces together.
Black and Wichrowski would be incredible assets for the Mets to land. The Brewers can handle losing these two pieces if it means they add Alonso, stop the Cubs from adding him, and push themselves towards another division title and a pursuit of the World Series.
It's World Series or bust for Milwaukee. They need to make some splash moves in the trade market to push towards this goal.