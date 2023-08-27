MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade imminent, Skenes stumble, Cubs historic debut
- Paul Skenes' first Double-A star was a disaster
- Cubs top prospect had a historic debut
- Pete Alonso is almost definitely getting traded from the Mets
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Execs believe Mets trading Pete Alonso is 'imminent'
The New York Mets technically sold at the MLB trade deadline, but they essentially bought top prospects to replenish their farm system. That was done specifically after they traded starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. In the weeks after the deadline, there was some buzz that another big name was floated around in trade talks.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers had significant interest in acquiring Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, and trade talks reached "field goal range." Additionally, Rosenthal says that the Chicago Cubs were also in talks to acquire Alonso. However, those in the Mets organization say that they were never considering trading their star first baseman.
They should say that repeatedly to their counterparts.
Several executives have told USA Today's Bob Nightengale that after having conversations with the Mets, they believe that the club will trade Alonso this winter. Nightengale writes that the Mets have told teams that every player not under contract after the 2024 season is available. It just so happens to be that Alonso will be a free agent after next season.
“The fact that they had every opportunity to sign this guy, and didn’t, speaks volumes about his future,’’ one NL GM told Nightengale.
Fans may not take this news well of Alonso potentially getting dealt instead of being signed on a long-term basis. But if the Mets wanted to further bolster their farm system, trading Alonso would certainly help with that. Yes, he does have one more year remaining on his contract after this season, but the Mets could still get quite a return in terms of top prospects.
The question that will dominate talks at the Winter Meetings will be -- will the Mets actually trade Alonso?