MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso trade update, Stroman shocker, Guardians trade buzz
- Josh Naylor, Shane Bieber, Emmanuel Clase on trade block for Guardians
- Royals connected to free agent SP Marcus Stroman
- Mets 'will listen,' but no Pete Alonso trade talks yet
The New York Mets did not engage in Pete Alonso trade talks during the MLB Winter Meetings, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. That doesn't mean the Mets will never engage in Alsono trade talks, as rival GMs believe New York "will listen" to offers for their power-hitting first baseman.
Alonso enters the final year of his contract with New York sans an extension. His agent, Scott Boras, is a strong proponent of leveraging free agency to maximize financial gain. So, the Mets probably won't get to keep Alonso around on a hometown discount. With the threat of his departure looming, the Mets could look to flip the three-time All-Star to the highest bidder. That becomes even more sensible if the Mets' proclaimed competitive window really does open in 2025.
It won't be hard to stir up a competitive market for Alonso, who slashed .217/.318/.504 with 46 home runs and 118 RBIs in 568 ABs last season. He could stand to bump the batting average up a bit, but Alonso strikes fear into the heart of every pitcher. He has engineered his swing for maximum distance, frequently cleaning up the bases with moonshots and extra-base hits.
Alonso's xwOBA (.368) and xSLG (.527) finished in the 91st and 93rd percentiles, respectively, last season. He walks at a lot (65 BB, 21 HBP), too. He isn't without flaw, but Alonso is an undeniably beneficial hitter who can change the trajectory of a game with one swing. The Cubs have been floated as a potential landing spot, but expect several teams to toss their hat into the ring before all is said and done.