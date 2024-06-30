MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso staying put, White Sox surprise, Mason Miller latest
The MLB trade deadline is just starting to heat up and the 2024 season could come with one of the more interesting deadlines in recent history. The rumors in MLB have been swirling wildly already.
As of Sunday, there are 16 teams across the two leagues that are within four games of a playoff spot. Obviously, these 16 teams and the six division leaders will be looking to hold onto their talent for their shot at a postseason appearance.
That leaves exactly one month before the aforementioned trade deadline for these 16 teams to each pick a direction and head that way, whether it be selling or buying.
MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso expected to stay put in The Big Apple
Pete Alonso was once looked at as the biggest trade target on the market, despite being a rental option. He's since been overtaken by huge names like Jesus Luzardo, Luis Robert and Garrett Crochet, that are only bigger because of the length in their contracts.
But Alonso could be staying put anyway.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today talked about Alonso's market in the league right now.
"Rival teams who have expressed interest in New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso are convinced Alonso will definitely stay put as long as the Mets are within five games of the wild-card race."
Nobody expected the Mets to be where they are right now.
After they dealt away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, among others, in 2023, it seemed as though the most expensive team in the game was headed in a tailspin. They even considered trading Alonso last season, with an additional year left on his contract.
But thanks to Grimace saving their season, the Mets are back in the playoff hunt and they have no reason to deal Alonso. Holding onto the slugger and attempting to extend him long term in the offseason is the smart play and absolutely one that New York could afford.
Okay, okay. Maybe it wasn't completely thanks to Grimace that the Mets turned their season around. Maybe the talented players and coaches had something to do with it too.
MLB Rumors: Reports emerge that White Sox tried (and failed) to extend Garrett Crochet
The idea that the Chicago White Sox would be trading their young starter, Garrett Crochet, was almost a guarantee for a while. The White Sox simply won't be competitive any time before his contract runs out, so why hold onto him now when they can get tremendous value for him in a trade?
But Bob Nightengale of USA Today talked about how the White Sox, at least briefly, were trying to keep Crochet for the future.
"The Chicago White Sox quietly engaged in brief contract extension talks with ace Garrett Crochet, but with no optimism towards reaching an agreement, the White Sox intend to trade him by the July 30 trade deadline."
Extending him would make sense. It would take a ton of pressure off of him and the White Sox both. For Crochet, there would be slightly less worry about being overworked and throwing more innings than he's used to because of the security of an extension. For Chicago, they would have the ace of their future locked down for the next five to ten years.
Obviously, those talks never led to anything and they're likely over now.
Whichever team is able to meet the White Sox asking price may have to extend Crochet if they want to push him past his innings limit. The former reliever has never thrown over 100 innings in a season in his career, MLB, NCAA or MiLB.
MLB Rumors: A's closer Mason Miller expected to stay put in Oakland
Relievers are typically some of the more sought after trade deadline targets in baseball. All winning teams know and fully understand how important it is to have a stable and reliable bullpen to win in October. When you're playing the best teams in the game and every game could make the difference, teams can't afford to lose them in the seventh, eighth or ninth inning.
So, when Mason Miller emerged as one of, if not the best reliever in baseball this year, the rumors began to swirl that he could be dealt before the deadline, despite being attached to multiple years of team control. Especially considering he was a member of the uncompetitive Oakland Athletics.
Not so fast though.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Miller is expected to stay in Oakland for the season.
"The best reliever on the trade market will be Tanner Scott of the Marlins, with Mason Miller of the A’s expected to stay put."
Oakland is likely making the best decision here. They attached a huge price tag to him, likely requiring at least one top-100 prospect before the haul finished with multiple other young prospects. No team was willing to pay the price and Oakland refused to fold into the pressure.
They have all the leverage in the world with Miller. It makes sense to hold onto him, but it also makes sense why another team wasn't willing to pay the insanely high asking price for such a risky trade piece.