A Phillies-Marlins blockbuster to create all-out animosity in the NL East
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the best rosters in the game right now, but they could still improve that roster in a few spots. The key areas to upgrade are in the outfield, the bullpen and the fifth starter spot.
They could tackle two of those holes in one trade if they can manage to negotiate a deal with their division rival, Miami Marlins.
Jon Heyman first connected the Phillies with the Marlins closer, Tanner Scott. The idea of Jazz Chisholm being moved to Philadelphia has been floated around as well. So, why not tackle both ideas in one hypothetical trade? Two birds, one stone, right?
A Phillies-Marlins trade that patches the two holes in Philadelphia's roster
A package for Jazz Chisholm and Tanner Scott would be quite a hefty package. The first thing to note is that Chisholm is under contract through the 2026 season, making him quite the expensive pickup in himself. Scott, while expiring at the end of the year, has been great in 2024. His ERA sits under 2.00 as of today.
This deal is very similar to the proposed deal for Chisholm himself. In this trade proposal, the only difference is the Marlins would add in Tanner Scott and the Phillies would swap George Klassen out for their No. 10-ranked prospect, Griff McGarry.
McGarry would provide Miami with an MLB-ready reliever who could also be moved back to a starter role if that's where the Marlins see him fit. He started the majority of his career until this season but has struggled more with command out of the bullpen than was expected.
Bryan Rincon is slashing .204/.333/.366 in 27 games at High-A, but there's no reason to panic yet as he's still just 20 years old. He has a long way to go before he's big league ready, but his ceiling as a fielder is a Gold Glove shortstop, something that's quite rare in the minor leagues.
Rincones Jr. has crushed Double-A pitching in his 50 at-bats this year. He's slashing .300/.417/.600 in that small sample size. He projects as a much better hitter than Rincon, making him a tough prospect to part ways with.
For the Phillies, it would be tough to deal away three of your top ten prospects, but the return would be worth it. You would get, at least, two and a half seasons of Jazz Chisholm as well as at least half a season from Tanner Scott.
2024 could be the Phillies year to win the World Series. In my opinion, they need to push all the chips to the middle and go all in. The Braves are hurt, the Dodgers are hurt and the National League is wide open. Get aggressive and go take it.