MLB Rumors: Phillies open to trading star after disappointing postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies could make a major offseason change that opens the door for Rhys Hoskins to return.
The first major domino of the Philadelphia Phillies' offseason dropped this week when Dave Dombrowski announced that Bryce Harper would move to first base on a full-time basis. Many read the announcement as a curt bon voyage to Rhys Hoskins, who enters free agency after missing the 2023 season with a torn ACL.
Philadelphia will also have to contend with a robust market for Aaron Nola (or his potential replacement). In short, the Phillies' roster could look drastically different next season. A new report, however, underscores just how far the front office is willing to go.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Phillies "could be open" to trading OF Nick Castellanos. Such a move could open the door for Harper to return to right field and for Hoskins to re-sign at first base. Or, it could simply allow the Phillies to pivot to a more reliable, possibly cheaper option in the outfield.
The Phillies could cut ties with Nick Castellanos after bumpy postseason
Castellanos' postseason was a tale of two halves. He has been a rock-solid bat in the middle of Philadelphia's lineup — .272/.312/.476 with 29 home runs and 106 RBIs in the regular season — but his tendency to chase (41.0 percent chase rate, second percentile in the MLB) and high strikeout rate (27.6 percent, 21st percentile per Baseball Savant) make him a volatile option in big moments.
He was absolutely dominant in the Braves' NLDS win over the Atlanta Braves, smacking four solo home runs in a four-game span and splashing .467/.529/1.267 across 15 at-bats. He was, for a moment in time, the face of Philadelphia sports.
Then came the Arizona Diamondbacks and the NLCS. He sent a moonshot into the stands in Game 1, then went ice-cold. Casty finished the Phillies' seven-game loss to the Diamondbacks with .042/.111/.167 slashes, two RBIs, and 11 strikeouts. He disappeared at the worst moment, which naturally leaves a sour taste for the fanbase — and the front office.
Feinsand cites several potential replacements for the Phillies, from Jorge Soler and Teoscar Hernandez to trade candidate Alex Verdugo. Of note, Hernandez has very similar issues to Castellanos (lots and lots of Ks), so the Phillies could be in the market for a cost-cutting move as much as anything. That becomes especially feasible if the team matches Nola's high asking price in free agency. The Phillies' front office has been willing to spend for a winner, but every owner has their limit.
On the whole, it would be a true shock to the system if the Phillies jettison Castellanos. He fits the blue-collar Philadelphia vibe exceedingly well and fans won't be quick to forget his towering performance against the Braves. The highs were as high as the lows were low.
But, it's a possibility. It would appear that Castellanos is on the market.