MLB Rumors: Phillies have outside shot at Blake Snell thanks to Scott Boras mistake
The Philadelphia Phillies are interested in signing NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, and it's all thanks to Scott Boras.
By Mark Powell
Blake Snell is one of just a few Scott Boras free agents remaining on the open market after Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger signed within the last week. Boras drove a hard bargain, but ultimately failed to get either of those clients the payday they seeked.
Next on that list could be Snell, the 2023 NL Cy Young winner. When he's on, Snell is one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, teams do have concerns about his pitch control, or lack thereof. This may explain some of why Snell has yet to receive the huge contract offer most pundits expected when the winter began.
Not all hope is lost just yet, though, as Snell has several interested suitors this late in the game. While the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels are favored, even the Philadelphia Phillies would sign Snell on the right deal.
MLB Rumors: Phillies interested in Blake Snell at right price
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies would only sign Snell on a short-term deal similar to those of Bellinger and Chapman. The difference between those players and Boras's other prized clients like Snell and Jordan Montgomery is that they do not pitch. The value for starting pitchers has never been higher, but interested teams have played hardball with Snell all offseason.
Should that continue, the Phillies could cash in on Boras's mistake, which was trusting his ego over his head. Boras should not have waited this late into the offseason to find a suitor for his ace-caliber pitcher. Teams are strapped for cash with Opening Day just around the corner.
While a trio of Snell, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola is intimidating, FanSided's Robert Murray still thinks Snell ultimately ends up out west.
"This fit (San Francisco Giants) has been obvious all winter. The San Francisco Giants need another starting pitcher, especially with Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb out until midseason...Combine that with the recent injuries to Keaton Winn and Tristan Beck, and the Giants’ need for Snell becomes even more clear."
The Phillies could sign Snell as a backup plan should Wheeler leave next winter. The far more likely option for them is to extend Wheeler now while Snell ends up in the NL West.