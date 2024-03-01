MLB Insider: Identifying the best fits for the new 'Scott Boras 4' free agents
While Cody Bellinger is finally off the board, four major Scott Boras clients remain.
MLB Insider: Best fits for the new Boras 4
The month of March is literally hours away, and three of the Boras Four – Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Matt Chapman – remain on the free agent market.
Opening Day is less than a month away, which has led some wondering if Snell or Montgomery will be available for Opening Day. Their agent, Scott Boras, has pushed back on that notion, telling reporters in Arizona: “We have them under a program and a plan. We’re able to certainly duplicate what they do in spring training.”
Ideally, both for the players and teams, there will be a resolution soon. Here’s what I think the best fits for the three remaining Boras Four, including J.D. Martinez.
JD Martinez best fit: Steve Cohen knows
At one point, the Giants made an offer to J.D. Martinez, but the veteran slugger did not want to play in San Francisco.
There have been other teams involved this winter, but Martinez remains unsigned. The longer he sits on the market, the more likely it is that those teams circle back. I could see the Mets checking back in and attempting to sign Martinez, as they have a clear need for a bat of his caliber. Team owner Steve Cohen also has a history of doing deals with Scott Boras, though it’s unclear how involved he’ll be with David Stearns now running the baseball operations department.
Will it happen? Who knows. But the fit between Martinez and the Mets makes plenty of sense.
Matt Chapman best fit: By the Bay or Windy City
Another difficult free agency to forecast. Chapman, who once reportedly had a $100+ million extension offer from the Toronto Blue Jays last season and turned it down, has perhaps the most uncertain market of any free agent.
Chapman feels like a clear candidate to sign a short-term deal, with both the Giants and Cubs making sense. The Giants present familiarity for Chapman as he has history with manager Bob Melvin and has previously played in the Bay Area. The Cubs, meanwhile, could use another bat in the lineup, though it’s unclear where he’d play as Christopher Morel has seen plenty of time at third base in camp.
Jordan Montgomery best fit: Back where it all began
All offseason, the Texas Rangers have been linked to Jordan Montgomery. They acquired him at the 2023 trade deadline and watched him headline their rotation to a World Series championship.
By all accounts, Montgomery would like to be back in Texas. The Rangers would like to have him back. But the Rangers’ TV deal – which is only through the 2024 season – has handcuffed the team’s financial wherewithal and prevented the two sides from completing a deal.
A short-term deal would benefit the Rangers, though it’s unclear if Montgomery is willing to commit to such a contract. I’m going solely on the fit because getting a read on the left-hander’s free agency is a difficult task.
Blake Snell best fit: Staying in the NL West
This fit has been obvious all winter. The San Francisco Giants need another starting pitcher, especially with Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb out until midseason. Snell and Bob Melvin know each other from their time in San Diego. Snell has been very good against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Combine that with the recent injuries to Keaton Winn and Tristan Beck, and the Giants’ need for Snell becomes even more clear. This is a fit that makes a lot of sense.