MLB Rumors: Predicting the 4 new teams checking in on Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery
Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are still free agents. Who are these new teams on the block?
Mystery team No. 2: Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs generally don't push past the luxury tax threshold, but maybe this is a new Cubs front office? Obviously, the personnel hasn't changed, but perhaps the approach has. The Cubs were slow-moving in the early portion of free agency, but Shota Imanaga signed at a bargain price and the Cubs ultimately weren't too cheap to re-sign Cody Bellinger. Factor in the record-breaking $40 million contract for Craig Counsell, and it feels like Chicago is committed to pushing further in 2024.
When Bellinger arrived at his re-introductory press conference, Counsell cracked a joke in front of the cameras, essentially asking Scott Boras, "Where is Monty?"
Jokes are jokes, but maybe Counsell is hinting at Chicago's grander plans. The Cubs still need another top-level arm to really cement their status in the NL contenders circle. Justin Steele made his first All-Star team last season, but he's unproven in the No. 1 slot. Imanaga has filthy stuff, but he has never pitched in the MLB before. Any "certainty" about his output is an illusion.
Whether it's Snell or Montgomery, the Cubs' outlook would improve tremendously. They would move from slight favorites to overwhelming favorites in the division, especially with Corbin Burnes out of the picture in Milwaukee. Not to mention the Counsell boost. There isn't a better manager when it comes to orchestrating bullpens and maximizing matchups on the mound. That has to appeal to a couple free agents looking to assert their worth (probably on short-term deals).
A shorter contract window won't help Chicago in the tax department, but it could appeal to the Cubs as a way to avoid significant long-term commitments to pitchers on the wrong side of 30. Maybe this ends up with Bellinger and Chicago's new star pitcher opting out next offseason and leaving, but the Cubs should at least try to make a run in 2024. The pieces are in place for something special.