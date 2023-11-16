MLB Rumors: Ranking Cody Bellinger's 3 free agent options from worst to best
Cody Bellinger is arguably one of the top bats available in free agency. Jon Heyman of MLB Network believes there are three obvious fits for the slugger.
By Curt Bishop
Second-best fit for Cody Bellinger: San Francisco Giants
Bellinger will certainly be expensive this offseason. But the Giants came very close to signing both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last offseason, and nearly signed them to record contracts.
Though it didn't work out in the end, the Giants proved that they are now more than willing to spend significant money in order to build a contending roster. The Giants have a few moving parts in the outfield, and Bellinger might help solidify that spot for them.
San Francisco has a ton left-handed bats, but adding Bellinger would give them a much better chance to contend for an NL West title. It would also be a good way for the Giants to stick it to their hated rivals in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger's former team.
The Giants finished in fourth place in the NL West, with the Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Diego Padres standing in the way. An outfield featuring Bellinger, Michael Conforto, and Mitch Haniger would be a very dangerous combination for teams in the NL West to deal with, and it might project as one of the best outfields in all of baseball.
The Giants haven't reached the postseason since 2021.