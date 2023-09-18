MLB Rumors: Grading 4 potential Red Sox replacements for Chaim Bloom
The Boston Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom and are now tasked with replacing him. Here are four options, ranging from impossible to a possibility.
Early last week, the Boston Red Sox made the decision to fire chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
The move came as little surprise to rival executives, but perhaps most surprising was the timing. Most people expected the Red Sox to give Bloom the entire season and evaluate his status after the season. But clearly the team believed it was time to move on from the young, accomplished executive and go in a different direction.
Now, the Red Sox are searching for a new head to their baseball operations, and they have already been linked to a few candidates. Let’s dive right in and grade the candidates.
MLB Rumors: Could Theo Epstein replace Chaim Bloom?
This was bound to happen once the job came open. Epstein, of course, is among the most decorated and accomplished executives in baseball history. He’s won World Series with the Red Sox and Chicago Cubs and is currently working in the commissioners office.
Epstein wants to be part of an ownership group, and it’s extremely unlikely that he will join a team in a different capacity than that. Epstein is not a candidate in Boston. He will not lead their baseball operations department. It’s time to file that one away and move on.
Grading the fit: 0/10.