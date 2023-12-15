MLB Rumors: Red Sox must copy Yankees to sign Jordan Montgomery
The Boston Red Sox are among the favorites for Jordan Montgomery. To sign him, they'll have to copy the New York Yankees.
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly been in on Jordan Montgomery since the beginning of free agency. Craig Breslow and the Sox front office targeted Montgomery as someone who could lead their rotation, perhaps serving as an ace.
Montgomery was acquired by the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, and led them to a World Series in the process. While Monty was capable with the St. Louis Cardinals, he increased his overall value with whatever changes he made during his time in Arlington. Now that the Rangers are reportedly out on Montgomery -- assuming his price tag will exceed their best offer -- he is free to sign elsewhere. The Red Sox will be heavily involved.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Montgomery is looking for a contract close to the one Carlos Rodon received (six years, $162 million). It's no surprise that Montgomery is using Rodon as a comparison given he used to be a New York Yankee himself.
Are the Boston Red Sox favorites for Jordan Montgomery?
The Red Sox have long been among the favorites for Montgomery. He would immediately slide into the top of their rotation, and deliver the organization's promise to fans this offseason -- that they would make a big splash. Montgomery is that splash, and a six-year deal for a starting pitcher near 30 years old isn't asking all that much.
Montgomery does not rely much on strikeouts or his 'stuff' altogether. He relies on the defense behind him, and pitching to contact.
Montgomery still has plenty of potential suitors, and the longer he waits the better his deal looks. With Yoshinobu Yamamoto likely to sign soon, the pitching market should move rather quickly after the fact.
Yamamoto is a roadblock, but Blake Snell and Montgomery remain as ace-caliber starters on the free-agent market. The rest, like Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes, will require prospects via trade.