Rangers need to reconsider Jordan Montgomery plans after Max Scherzer injury
The Texas Rangers may have a little work to do for their starting rotation after Max Scherzer recently revealed an injury.
By Curt Bishop
At the trade deadline, the Texas Rangers made a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire Jordan Montgomery. The veteran left-hander played a key role in the team winning its first World Series title this past October.
Montgomery is now a free agent and may be on the move soon. Ken Rosenthal had reported that the left-hander's stock had risen, which could put him out of the Rangers price range. However, the Rangers may need to reconsider their plans with Montgomery after learning some disappointing news today.
Rosenthal revealed that Max Scherzer, who was also acquired at the deadline, had suffered a herniated disc in his back. Rosenthal provided Scherzer's comments on Twitter.
Max Scherzer injury changes everything for the Rangers
Scherzer had suffered a back injury in Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and was forced to leave his start early. He did not pitch again for the remainder of the series.
The three-time Cy Young has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries over the past few seasons. Now it appears that Scherzer will miss significant time. Rosenthal also revealed that Scherzer had surgery on his herniated disc and won't be back until June or July.
With this news, the Rangers would be wise to look into a reunion with Montgomery. The left-hander has worked well with Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and grown into a very reliable postseason pitcher.
Texas signed Tyler Mahle to a two-year deal, but he is also recovering from an injury and isn't expected back until the second half of the season.
The team's rotation took several hits during the regular season, but the additions of Montgomery and Scherzer helped stabilize things for the remainder of the year and guide the Rangers to October for the first time since 2016.
Montgomery would provide the Rangers with some veteran experience in their rotation, and he would obviously be a familiar face as well, should the Rangers try to bring him back.