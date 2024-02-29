MLB Rumors: Red Sox have Jordan Montgomery Plan B right in front of them
If the Boston Red Sox lose out on Jordan Montgomery, the team has been listed as a 'plausible fit' for this free agent starting pitcher.
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox faithful are holding out hope that the team will make a big move before Opening Day. Thus far, the Red Sox watched their division rivals drastically improve, with the likes of Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes entering the AL East. For the Red Sox, their notable additions were Lucas Giolito, Tyler O'Neill, and Vaughn Grissom. But there's still room for further additions that fans want.
With an obvious need to bolster their starting rotation, the Red Sox have been linked to free agent Jordan Montgomery. Although reports indicated that the Red Sox were meeting with Montgomery's agent, Scott Boras, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray said that nothing has changed in terms of negotiations. If the Red Sox ultimately miss out on Montgomery, there is another player they could target.
MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams listed the Red Sox as a "plausible fit" for former Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen.
Red Sox listed as 'plausible fit' for Michael Lorenzen
"Not to be outdone in their need for rotation help amid a shaky collection of starters, Boston has been in a staring contest with Montgomery all winter. If he signs elsewhere or they deem the price too high, Lorenzen could easily fit into the budget of a team that’s nearly $60MM from its franchise record and not close to the luxury tax," writes Adams. "Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello are set, but the combination of Nick Pivetta (who lost his rotation spot for a time in ’23), Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford and Garrett Whitlock lacks reliability. The Sox need quality innings, but ownership clearly put its foot in its mouth earlier this offseason with a “full-throttle” proclamation that has been followed up with payroll reduction and modest additions on the margins of the roster."
Lorenzen was one of the prominent trade deadline targets this past season. After starting the season with the Detroit Tigers, in which he posted a 3.58 ERA, a 1.098 WHIP, a 5-7 win-loss record, 83 strikeouts, and 27 walks in 105.2 innings, Lorenzen was dealt to the Phillies, who were loading up for another run to the World Series.
In his first home start with the Phillies, Lorenzen threw a no-hitter, becoming the fifth player in MLB history to do so in their home debut. Lorenzen struck out five batters in Philadelphia's 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals.
Overall, Lorenzen's stint in Philadelphia saw him go from a starter to a bullpen option after some struggles post-no-hitter. Lorenzen put up a 5.51 ERA, a 1.458 WHIP, 28 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 47.1 innings (11 games, seven starts).
On the year, Lorenzen recorded a 4.18 ERA, 111 strikeouts, and 47 walks in 153.0 innings (29 games). But in his career, Lorenzen has been a consistently solid starter, putting up a 4.11 ERA, 602 strikeouts, and 208 walks in nine seasons with the Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Tigers, and Phillies.
If the Red Sox truly sticking with their budget, Lorenzen is the veteran presence they could add to their rotation. If they feel that signing Montgomery is a pipe dream, the Red Sox need to act fast to sign Lorenzen. Hesitating could prevent Boston from signing the starter before Opening Day.