MLB Rumors: The truth behind latest Red Sox-Jordan Montgomery meeting
There has seemingly been momentum about the Boston Red Sox and Jordan Montgomery reaching a contract agreement. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray reports on what he's heard regarding negotiations.
By Scott Rogust
One member of the "Boras Four" who remained on the open market had signed this weekend, as outfielder Cody Bellinger re-signed with the Chicago Cubs on a three-year, $80 million contract. That leaves three of agent Scott Boras' top clients remaining in free agency. One of those players is former Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who helped the team win their first World Series title this past season. With the Rangers not in a position to spend big money this offseason, that lft the door open for a team to sign Montgomery away from them.
One of the more recent rumblings came from Peter Gammons, via a National League executive. Said executive told Gammons that Boras had met with the Boston Red Sox recently and "may get some deal eventually done on Jordan Montgomery."
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray on Red Sox's meeting with Jordan Montgomery
During Monday's edition of The Baseball Insiders podcast, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray discussed what he's heard regarding the meeting between the Red Sox and Montgomery's camp. Murray says that the Red Sox and Montgomery met on a Zoom call a couple of weeks ago, but based on what he was told, nothing has changed in terms of negotiations.
Murray's comments come at the 10:20 mark of the YouTube video below.
"They had a Zoom meeting, it happened two weeks ago, from what I've gathered, and Alex Cora confirmed it today," said Murray. "Basically what I was told as of yesterday or some point this weekend was that nothing has changed as far as the Red Sox and the Montgomery negotiations because nothing has been close and that's just to my understanding as of this weekend nothing had changed. I have not heard any updates as far as today, but that is currently the latest information that I have."
In terms of what Montgomery could sign for, Murray says that if he were to accept a shorter-term deal, he sees that putting the Rangers more in play.
"I think that could put the Rangers more in play, just because of their uncertainty as far as the TV deal. They obviously only have a one-year TV deal this year and after that, it's just a giant question mark. And I think a short-term deal would be more plausible and something that they'd be easier to stomach rather than a long-term deal.
The Red Sox have been criticized for their lack of big moves thus far in the offseason. With the Baltimore Orioles trading for Corbin Burnes and the New York Yankees acquiring Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman, the Red Sox have yet to make that equivalent move that showcases they are trying to compete in the tough AL East division.
Even star third baseman Rafael Devers advocated for more moves to be made ahead of Opening Day. Montgomery would certainly fit the bill if the Red Sox wanted to spend money to improve the team.
Last year, Montgomery recorded a 3.20 ERA, a 1.193 WHIP, a 10-11 win-loss record, 166 strikeouts, and 48 walks in 188.2 innings (32 starts) with the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals. In the postseason run with the Rangers, Montgomery recorded a 2.91 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, a 3-1 win-loss record, 17 strikeouts, and five walks in 31.0 innings (six games, five starts).
While it seemed as though the Red Sox and Montgomery made progress, Murray says that nothing has changed between the two parties in terms of contract negotiations.