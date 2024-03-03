MLB Rumors: Red Sox big move looming, Blake Snell finalists, Braves out of excuses
- The Boston Red Sox are circling around Jordan Montgomery.
- Blake Snell is down to the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.
- The Atlanta Braves have too much money not to sign Max Fried.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Blake Snell has 2 finalists in Angels and Giants
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rival MLB executives believe Blake Snell will wind up with either the Giants or Angels. Both teams have dealt with injuries to their starting rotations in spring training, thus creating a need.
Snell remains available for reasons beyond my comprehension, as he won the NL Cy Young just last season. There is some perceived risk about his pitch selection and control, but he tends to throw himself into and out of trouble relatively easily. Let's diagnose the fits.
Los Angeles Angels
The Angels make a lot of sense for Snell, as he'd immediately become their ace and replace Shohei Ohtani atop the rotation. Arte Moreno has money to play with, and Mike Trout has already made it clear both privately and to the media that the team as currently constructed isn't what he's looking for.
"There are a few guys that I’ve talked that want to be here for sure. I’m competitive. The guys out there are great players and great people.It would be foolish to say I don’t want them to come here. This offseason, I was in contact with both of them, just pushing, pushing, pushing. There’s still some guys out there that can make this team a lot better," Trout said.
Add in some injuries at the bottom of the Angels rotation and Snell would be an ideal fit, as he's a west coast guy who would prefer to stay there.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants have an edge over the Angels in that they've already proven their willingness to spend this offseason. They signed Jung-Ho Lee earlier this winter and signed Matt Chapman just last week to a short-term deal with multiple opt-outs. They can offer a similar contract to Snell, who could very well hit the market again next winter. FanSided's Robert Murray believes the Giants are the best logical fit:
"The San Francisco Giants need another starting pitcher, especially with Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb out until midseason. Snell and Bob Melvin know each other from their time in San Diego. Snell has been very good against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers," Murray wrote.
On paper, the Giants rotation would look much better with Snell in it.