MLB Rumors: Red Sox big move looming, Blake Snell finalists, Braves out of excuses
- The Boston Red Sox are circling around Jordan Montgomery.
- Blake Snell is down to the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.
- The Atlanta Braves have too much money not to sign Max Fried.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Red Sox have the edge for Jordan Montgomery
If Blake Snell's options are dwindling, Jordan Montgomery's prospects are even worse. Montgomery has been working out in Boston all offseason, spurring rumors that he may be a fit atop the Red Sox rotation. While Boston hasn't spent much money all winter -- much to the ire of their fanbase -- signing Montgomery would fix all of that.
The Sox have finished in last place in the AL East the past two seasons. Something has to change, and the relatively minor changes made this offseason won't cut it. Rafael Devers expects better, as he said at the beginning of spring training.
"They need to make an adjustment to help us players be in a better position to win. Everybody in this organization wants to win. We, as players, want to win. I think they need to make adjustments to help us win," Devers said.
It appears the front office took Devers seriously, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that rival executives view the Red Sox as the overwhelming favorite to sign Montgomery at this juncture. A return to the Texas Rangers cannot be ruled out either, though Chris Young said he doesn't expect to add much to the payroll this spring.
Signing Montgomery would solve a lot of problems in Boston, and provide evidence of a renewed commitment to winning.