A Red Sox-Mets trade for reunion that fills Boston’s biggest need
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox are in need of a right-handed power bat in their lineup this year at the trade deadline, which is now just over a week away. Chances are they'll be active in the trade market as they look to fill an important need to bolster their roster for a playoff run. Perhaps they could add a familiar face in a trade with the New York Mets.
Granted, the Mets are likely to be buyers after surging back into contention in June and remaining a threat in the Wild Card race. But let's say for a second that they begin to struggle a bit. If that ends up being the case, we could ultimately see the Mets move some pieces on expiring contracts, such as J.D. Martinez.
A Red Sox-Mets trade to send J.D. Martinez back to Boston
As we know, Martinez was a key piece of the puzzle for the Red Sox for several years. He joined the team in 2018 and helped them win a World Series title as an integral piece of the lineup. The veteran designated hitter ultimately spent five seasons in Boston before departing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 36-year-old's power numbers are down, but he's still hitting .260 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, and a .789 OPS.
Martinez would give the Red Sox an immediate boost in their lineup. They're a little heavy on the left-handed side, so a right-handed bat would be ideal this year at the deadline. Having somebody to go with Tyler O'Neill would make a big difference.
As for the Mets, they would be receiving a solid prospect in right-hander Richard Fitts. He was acquired by the Red Sox in the Alex Verdugo deal last winter. He has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s that can even peak at 98 mph. The New York Yankees also helped him add sweep to his slider that can also transform into a hard cutter before the trade last winter.
In addition to Fitts, they could add a solid arm in Luis Guerrero, who is expected to be ready at some point this year. He has an upper 90s fastball that can top out at 100 mph, and his upper 80s slider can even reach 91 mph. He also has a tendency to miss bats.
Right now, Fitts projects as a multi-inning reliever and he appears to be close to MLB ready. The Mets could stick him in their bullpen down the stretch if they want to get a look at some of their top prospects.
Again, this trade will likely only happen if the Mets start to slide and fall out of playoff position. As of now, they're projected to be buyers, but if they do sell, Boston could take advantage of the opportunity to add Martinez back to the mix.