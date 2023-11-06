MLB Rumors: Next Red Sox ace, Nola surprise team, SF Giants best chance
- Could Jordan Montgomery sign with the Red Sox?
- Aaron Nola makes sense for the Cubs
- The SF Giants need to take a swing for Cody Bellinger
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Nola surprise team
In the same article, veteran right-hander Aaron Nola was discussed by the top ESPN baseball writers.
David Schoenfield had a surprising prediction for the former Philadelphia Phillies ace, stating that he believes Nola will sign with the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs recently watched right-hander Marcus Stroman opt out of the final year of his deal with the team. Nola provides solid postseason experience and swing-and-miss stuff at the top of any rotation.
The Cubs barely missed out on a Wild Card spot and will likely look to contend again in 2024, perhaps making some very big moves to stake their claim in the NL Central. One of those was making Craig Counsell their next manager, which was announced this afternoon.
Schoenfield noted that it would be hard to imagine Nola leaving the Phillies, but that at the same time, high-priced free agents often end up with new teams.
Such could be the case with Nola. The Cubs may not be widely considered the favorites to land Nola, but he would put them in a good position to challenge the Milwaukee Brewers for NL Central supremacy.
The Cubs have not won the NL Central in a full season since 2017, but adding Nola would give them a chance to accomplish that.