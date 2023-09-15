MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Ohtani buzz, Braves throwback jerseys, Cardinals prospect hype
- Red Sox landing Ohtani in free agency gaining steam
MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani interested in signing with Red Sox
Though Shohei Ohtani's UCL injury and a potential second Tommy John surgery looming throws a wrench into his free agency in the 2023-24 offseason, there is no shortage of suitors still. Even if it's only with mere hope that he might pitch again in 2025, Ohtani as a DH is still arguably the best bat set to hit the open market in the MLB offseason.
And one possible landing spot that has been garnering more buzz of late has been the Boston Red Sox. Now one day after the franchise fired Chaim Bloom, there is even more smoke coming from Fenway Park in that regard.
Longtime MLB insider Peter Gammons reported on Friday morning that an NL executive "familiar with Ohtani" is confident that the Japanese superstar "is interested in Boston, partly because of his relationship with New Balance CEO Jim Davis, a Massachusetts native who built up the shoe and athletics company in Boston.
Gammons did note a possible problem for the Red Sox in a pursuit of Ohtani. Masataka Yoshida, who played with Ohtani on Team Japan, has been viewed as a DH option once Justin Turner likely leaves in free agency. A post-injury/surgery Ohtani would need to fill that DH role, putting Yoshida in left field.
If it means getting Ohtani, though, is that actually a concern? Most teams, including Boston, would move mountains to get Ohtani on the roster -- much less move a sub-par defender to the outfield.
The other consideration that Gammons noted was the Red Sox allotting the majority of their money to pitching this offseason. That surely makes sense, especially given the overall market. Having said that, Ohtani can possibly fill that role in 2025 while being one of the best hitters in baseball in 2024 and beyond.
There seems to be some real juice to Ohtani and the Red Sox being a match. That gives us one more player in what should still be an absolute frenzy in free agency this offseason.