MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Ohtani update, Braves ace trade target, Phillies-Corbin Burnes buzz
- Phillies could be in play for a Corbin Burnes trade
- Major update on the Red Sox with Shohei Ohtani
- Braves might have a trade to make for an ace themselves
MLB Rumors: Red Sox likely out of Shohei Ohtani race already
Virtually every big-market MLB team has been connected to Shohei Ohtani as the two-way Japanese superstar (limited to one way in the 2024 season with an elbow injury, though) is about to hit free agency this offseason. That, of course, has included the Boston Red Sox.
Given the organization and city's ties to New Balance, who have a sponsorship deal with Ohtani, some made the connection between the two with the belief that Boston could possibly be even more than a sleeper to land the likely AL MVP for the second straight season.
Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, that might be too good to be true.
Red Sox insider Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported this week that Boston essentially is already out of the Ohtani sweepstakes.
"Let’s get this out of the way: Boston looks like an unlikely landing spot for Ohtani," Speier wrote.
Even the most optimistic of Red Sox fans had to feel that landing Ohtani was a bit of a pipe dream given the team's extensive needs to address under new GM Craig Breslow and the heavy competition in Ohtani's free agency market.
At the same time, though, you might spin this as a positive for Boston. Without a fruitless pursuit of Ohtani to distract them, they can set their sights on other high-end free agents or trade targets to reshape the roster, both filling holes in the lineup and fixing a lacking pitching staff. Yes, Ohtani in Fenway would've been incredible -- but so too would be a team that's back to competing in the AL East.