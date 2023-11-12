MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Ohtani update, Braves ace trade target, Phillies-Corbin Burnes buzz
- Phillies could be in play for a Corbin Burnes trade
- Major update on the Red Sox with Shohei Ohtani
- Braves might have a trade to make for an ace themselves
MLB Rumors: Braves trade for Tyler Glasnow connected by insider
The fact that the Atlanta Braves rotation is going to be a focus for Alex Anthopoulos in the 2023-24 offseason has been anything but secret to this point. At the same time, the question has been how Anthopoulos is going to go about navigating free agency and the trade market to accomplish that goal of bolstering the group around Spencer Strider and Max Fried for the 2024 season.
Early on in this offseason, we've seen heavy buzz that veteran right-hander Sonny Gray will be a Braves target in free agency. Furthermore, Atlanta would also be a logical landing spot for Dylan Cease if the White Sox open up the fire sale again and trade more pieces.
However, former GM and current insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($) offered another potential trade target for the Braves: Rays ace Tyler Glasnow.
Bowden ranked Glasnow as the No. 3 possible trade candidate in MLB this offseason as the Rays hurler is healthy but entering the final year of his contract in the 2024 season. As such, he listed the Braves alongside three other contenders looking for help fortifying the top of their respective rotations this offseason, the Dodgers, Rangers and Orioles, as possible suitors for a Glasnow trade.
One does have to wonder how likely Anthopoulos would be to pay $25 million this season for a pitcher who he might not have much leverage to sign to an extension, something we've seen him do with trade targets and acquisitions in recent years. At the same time, though, there's no denying that Glasnow-Strider-Fried does have a pretty dominant feel to it for a team that feels that pitching upgrades could get them over the hump after back-to-back NLDS defeats.