Could Red Sox be a sleeper to steal Phillies, Dodgers trade target?
Jon Morosi, an incredibly respected MLB insider for MLB Network, has confirmed the rumors that the Marlins are open to trading away their 26-year-old utility man, Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The market for Chisholm will certainly be one of the hottest, most aggressive markets of the year. Morosi is also reporting that multiple teams have already checked in to inquire about his availability and the asking price.
Almost every team in the league would be interested in buying on a guy like Jazz Chisholm. He's young, under team control for the next 2.5 seasons and he's shown the potential to be a star.
Obviously, he has a market for teams like the Yankees, Braves, Dodgers and Phillies. But teams like the Reds and Pirates could also enter the sweepstakes as buyers of a player that can help them win next year and the year after.
Could the Red Sox steal Jazz Chisholm away from other buying teams?
The idea begins with the question: "Does the team have enough prospect capital to get the deal done comfortably?"
The answer to this question, for the Boston Red Sox, is a resounding yes. If the Red Sox can hold onto their top three prospects, everybody else is available in a trade for a star like Chisholm. They have a few great prospects that could headline this deal in an attempt to outbid teams like the Dodgers and Phillies.
Boston could easily headline a deal for Chisholm with a top prospect like Miguel Bleis.
Then you add in Chisholm's defensive flexibility, which has already been something that Boston has shown they will take full advantage of.
Boston has played their 23-year-old rookie Ceddanne Rafaela all over the place this season. Rafaela has played center field, shortstop, second base and third base in 2024. The Red Sox and their manager Alex Cora would likely be doing the same thing with Jazz Chisholm if they are to steal him away from some of the other teams pursuing him.
On the season, Chisholm is slashing .255/.326/.407 with 12 doubles, four triples and 10 homers. He has the flexibility to play infield and outfield in the same week in order to stay in the lineup and he's under team control through 2026. Any team would be foolish to not pursue him since the Marlins are actively shopping him.