MLB Rumors: Red Sox Yoshinobu Yamamoto connections are tough to ignore
Did the Boston Red Sox make a lucrative contract offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto? One supposed insider says so.
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox are one of several teams involved in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. Yamamoto is arguably the best free-agent starting pitcher available, hence why he is holding up the line for other big-name free agents to sign this winter, just as Shohei Ohtani did. Yamamoto has until early January to sign with a new team in MLB.
The Red Sox have reportedly met with Yamamoto, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. They are expected to make their decision in the next few days. While that reporting seems solid from Feinsand, a rumored offer that Boston made is floating around social media. We don't have any confirmation of said offer on our end.
Per Marino Pepen, the Red Sox have made an offer north of $300 million. The sourcing on this report is suspect to say the least. If Boston does want to land Yamamoto, however, that is the type of offer they'll have to make.
Social media detectives have unearthed more evidence of a Boston-Yamamoto connection, and this is new Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey following the Japanese ace on Instagram.
MLB Rumors: Are the Red Sox in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
It's safe to say the Red Sox are interested in Yamamoto, yes. In regards to the reported offer or anything more, we are not in a position to say. The Dodgers and Yankees are reportedly the favorites for Yamamoto, per Jon Heyman. For now, the ace-in-the-making is simply doing his rounds. Yamamoto met with the Phillies on Friday.
However, this is Boston. Red Sox fans are notorious for perhaps making something out of nothing. It doesn't help the new Red Sox GM Craig Breslow and ownership promised a big splash this offseason. If not Yamamoto, then who?
Boston should remain in contact until Yamamoto decides, but don't be surprised if they start evaluating backup plans soon enough.