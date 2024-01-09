MLB Rumors: 3 SF Giants Shota Imanaga backup plans that will actually come through
The San Francisco Giants appeared to be the favorites for Shota Imanaga. However, these three backup plans could be of use if they don't land him.
By Curt Bishop
2. Giants should sign Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery remains unsigned as of now. He is one of the top three starters still available along with Imanaga and Blake Snell.
If the Giants were to sign him, they would be getting a veteran pitcher who has great postseason experience. He played a key role in the Texas Rangers cruising to their first ever World Series title last October.
San Francisco already has Logan Webb at the top of its rotation and could certainly use another durable arm to go next to him. That is where Montgomery comes into play.
In 32 starts between the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals, Montgomery pitched to a 3.20 ERA and logged 188.2 innings while going 10-11.
Adding Ray in a trade with the Mariners was a big step for the Giants, but they will need one more arm in order to contend with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, especially while Ray is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The Giants would be able to count on Montgomery in big games and rely on him to eat innings in his starts. San Francisco has not made it to the postseason since 2016.