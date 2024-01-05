MLB Rumors: Yankees losing out on Jordan Montgomery is harbinger of worse to come
Jordan Montgomery remains a free agent, but it may be hard for the Yankees to bring him back. And they're in danger of whiffing on other top options as well.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees have been very active this winter, addressing key areas of need with the acquisitions of Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto.
However, they may not be done, as several pitchers remain available. One such pitcher is left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who helped guide the Texas Rangers to their first-ever World Series title.
Montgomery spent the first six seasons of his career with the Yankees before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. When the Cardinals fell out of contention, Montgomery was traded to the Rangers.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, Montgomery appears to have the Rangers marked as his top choice this winter, making a reunion with the Yankees unlikely.
The Yankees have Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole at the top of their starting rotation. Beyond Cole, the rotation is vulnerable. They'll need Carlos Rodon to bounce back to his ace form.
But Montgomery would be a good fit in New York should he rejoin the team, and he'd give the Yankees another proven postseason pitcher to add to their rotation. However, a reunion with the Rangers appears unlikely.
Yankees in danger of striking out on more than just Jordan Montgomery
Should the Yankees miss out on Montgomery, they may be shut out of the bidding for all of the top remaining free agent starters, according to Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media. National League Cy Young Blake Snell is a free agent, though the Yankees reportedly prefer Montgomery over him largely because of Snell's contract demands. Snell is not considered likely unless Scott Boras lowers the demands.
Marcus Stroman is a free agent but is not on the Yankees radar, per Miller's sources. Shota Imanaga is also still on the market, but the Yankees do not have any interest in him, something Jon Heyman confirmed earlier this week.
If the Yankees are unable to sign a pitcher, they could always dive into the trade market. Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday that the Yankees were one of five teams interested in White Sox ace Dylan Cease. Jesus Luzardo and Corbin Burnes could be fits in New York as well.
Ultimately, Montgomery's decision on where to sign will determine what the Yankees do next. They might be better served looking for trades.