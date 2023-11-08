MLB Rumors: Scott Harris mistake costs Tigers Eduardo Rodriguez for good this time
Eduardo Rodriguez opting out of the remainder of his Detroit Tigers contract should come as no surprise with this latest update.
The Detroit Tigers surprised many by finishing in second place in the AL Central with a record of 78-84. Their ace, Eduardo Rodriguez, played a big role in that. In 26 starts for the Tigers, the southpaw posted a 3.30 ERA in 152.2 innings pitched. After a lost season in 2022, it was encouraging to see Rodriguez step up.
It looked like the southpaw was showing his loyalty to Detroit by invoking his no-trade clause to block a trade that would've sent him to the Dodgers at the trade deadline. Rodriguez didn't want to go to LA for family reasons, but also clearly liked Detroit.
In the five-year deal Rodriguez signed to join the Tigers, there was an opt-out after the second year. Rodriguez opting out felt like a formality with how well he pitched, and he wound up invoking that right. Even with Rodriguez opting out it felt like Detroit had a very real shot at retaining the southpaw just on more money.
Rodriguez was even open to negotiating a new contract without other teams having a chance to talk to him. For some reason, Scott Harris and the Tigers said they were not interested.
Detroit Tigers make first blunder of the offseason by refusing to offer Eduardo Rodriguez more money
Rodriguez was nice enough to give Detroit a chance to negotiate without having other teams jack up the price. There is a league-wide need for starting pitching, and Rodriguez will certainly make much more than the amount that was left on his initial contract. The fact that Detroit refused to even negotiate after the year he had and that the team had is shocking and sets a bad omen to an important offseason.
The Tigers signed Rodriguez to a five-year deal worth $77 million coming off a down year with Boston. He had a 4.74 ERA in 2021 which was a career worst. Sure, advanced numbers like his 3.32 FIP suggested he was the victim of some poor luck, but Rodriguez was clearly better in 2023 than he was in 2021 when they gave him that deal.
I get that he's now two years older, but it's not like he's proven to be injury prone and it's not like he hates Detroit. Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause at the deadline to block a trade to the Dodgers and stay in Detroit. Rodriguez was prepared to negotiate in good faith and the Tigers just had no interest.
Pitching is a strength for Detroit with Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning leading the way, but Rodriguez was the ace of that staff. He's the proven starter with a World Series ring on his finger. Rodriguez was always going to ask for more money. He had too good of a year not to. Detroit being unwilling to go any higher from the amount remaining on his deal tells me they won't be in the running for any of the top pitchers this offseason. That would be a mistake.
The Tigers have a legitimate chance to dethrone the Twins in a very weak AL Central division. Their young players are only getting better. The fans deserve to have a player of Rodriguez's caliber leading the rotation.